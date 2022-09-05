Sir Tom Jones leaves Voice UK viewers 'sobbing' with tribute to his late wife

5 September 2022, 08:25

An emotional moment on The Voice left viewers in tears on Saturday.

Sir Tom Jones left the whole nation in tears this weekend when he sang a tribute to his late wife.

The Voice UK returned for a brand new series on Saturday (3 September), with a brand new lineup of singers hoping to impress the judges.

But it was Tom who stole the show when he dedicated a song to his wife Melinda Trenchard, who died from cancer in 2016.

Tom Jones dedicated a song to his wife
Tom Jones dedicated a song to his wife. Picture: ITV

Sitting in his big red chair, there was silence in the room when the 82-year-old gave a rendition of the song 'I Won't Crumble With You If You Fall'.

He told the audience: "'Now this song is very important to me. I try to pick songs that mean a lot to me.

"And this song is trying to tell you that people that you love, sometimes they need to be backed up. You need to give them strength and encouragement.

"My wife, you know, she was dying of lung cancer, so I said, you know, I was always able to fix stuff, to do things if she needed me I was always there.

"She said, 'Don't crumble with me, don't fall now, you've done everything you can, you must carry on and do what you do'. So I put the song, when I heard it, it was like it was written for this situation. It's a lovely song."

It’s fair to say his fellow judges Anne-Marie, Olly Murs and will.i.am, were left speechless, with Anne-Marie calling 'one of the best moments of my life'.

And viewers at home felt the same, with one writing on Twitter: "Wow. Just wow. 81 years old. Legend Tom Jones sings with heart and soul on The Voice."

“Tom Jones singing that beautiful song for his wife when she was dying. I’m in bits sobbing,” said someone else.

Tom Jones and his wife were married for almost 60 years
Tom Jones and his wife were married for almost 60 years. Picture: Alamy

A third person wrote: “There's a reason why Tom Jones has a no.1 album at the age of 81 and he's just proven why. Best voice ever. So emotional.”

While a fourth added: "The best thing about #TheVoiceUK is always when Sir Tom Jones performs. That was such a beautiful performance. He hasn’t lost that incredible voice of his. And what a moving story about his late wife."

And a fifth agreed: "What a moment of television. Made me cry, Tom Jones singing a song, dedicated to his wife who was dying of cancer. What a man."

Tom and Melinda married in 1957, when Tom was just 16-years-old after the pair met four years earlier and they were together for almost six decades.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Pillar and Post are the first ever duo on the Masked Dancer

Who are Pillar and Post on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed
The Masked Dancer Scissors clues revealed

Who is Scissors on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Who is Astronaut on The Masked Dancer?

Who is Astronaut on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Jane Slaughter has been on EastEnders for three decades

Inside EastEnders actress Jane Slaughter's life away from iconic Tracey role

Onomatopoeia on The Masked Singer

Who is Onomatopoeia on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Trending on Heart

Tomato Sauce is a disguise on The Masked Singer

Who is Tomato Sauce on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Odd Socks on The Masked Dancer

Who is Odd socks on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Candlestick is competing to win The Masked Dancer

Who is Candlestick on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Here's what we know about the Pig on The Masked Dancer

Who is Pig on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Cactus is hoping to win The Masked Dancer

Who is Cactus on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Pearly King has joined the Masked Dancer line up

Who is Pearly King on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Sea Slug is competing on The Masked Dancer

Who is Sea Slug on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Prawn Cocktail is a contestant on The Masked Dancer

Who is Prawn Cocktail on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Married at First Sight UK is not on over the weekend

Why is Married at First Sight UK not on tonight?

April was accused of cheating on George in MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK: Inside cheating scandal as April accused of kissing someone else
Idris Elba teases Luther film details as he reveals filming has finished

Idris Elba teases Luther film details as he reveals filming has finished

This Golden Retriever Experience looks incredible

There's a golden retriever experience in the UK that lets you play with 30 dogs

Lifestyle

Pierce Brosnan has shared a beautiful message about his wife

Pierce Brosnan's incredible response after friends 'offered wife weight loss surgery'

Celebrities

Sean was shocked to find his lookalike in a swimming pool in Las Vegas

Man randomly meets his doppelgänger while on holiday

Lifestyle

Pjay Finch and Jess Potter were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Pjay Finch and Jess Potter now?