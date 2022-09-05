Sir Tom Jones leaves Voice UK viewers 'sobbing' with tribute to his late wife

An emotional moment on The Voice left viewers in tears on Saturday.

Sir Tom Jones left the whole nation in tears this weekend when he sang a tribute to his late wife.

The Voice UK returned for a brand new series on Saturday (3 September), with a brand new lineup of singers hoping to impress the judges.

But it was Tom who stole the show when he dedicated a song to his wife Melinda Trenchard, who died from cancer in 2016.

Tom Jones dedicated a song to his wife. Picture: ITV

Sitting in his big red chair, there was silence in the room when the 82-year-old gave a rendition of the song 'I Won't Crumble With You If You Fall'.

He told the audience: "'Now this song is very important to me. I try to pick songs that mean a lot to me.

"And this song is trying to tell you that people that you love, sometimes they need to be backed up. You need to give them strength and encouragement.

"My wife, you know, she was dying of lung cancer, so I said, you know, I was always able to fix stuff, to do things if she needed me I was always there.

"She said, 'Don't crumble with me, don't fall now, you've done everything you can, you must carry on and do what you do'. So I put the song, when I heard it, it was like it was written for this situation. It's a lovely song."

It’s fair to say his fellow judges Anne-Marie, Olly Murs and will.i.am, were left speechless, with Anne-Marie calling 'one of the best moments of my life'.

And viewers at home felt the same, with one writing on Twitter: "Wow. Just wow. 81 years old. Legend Tom Jones sings with heart and soul on The Voice."

“Tom Jones singing that beautiful song for his wife when she was dying. I’m in bits sobbing,” said someone else.

Tom Jones and his wife were married for almost 60 years. Picture: Alamy

A third person wrote: “There's a reason why Tom Jones has a no.1 album at the age of 81 and he's just proven why. Best voice ever. So emotional.”

While a fourth added: "The best thing about #TheVoiceUK is always when Sir Tom Jones performs. That was such a beautiful performance. He hasn’t lost that incredible voice of his. And what a moving story about his late wife."

And a fifth agreed: "What a moment of television. Made me cry, Tom Jones singing a song, dedicated to his wife who was dying of cancer. What a man."

Tom and Melinda married in 1957, when Tom was just 16-years-old after the pair met four years earlier and they were together for almost six decades.