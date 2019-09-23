The Circle 2019: Full lineup revealed including Fatboy Slim's son, a hunky farmer and a travel blogger

The Circle's full lineup includes an 18 year old with VERY famous parents. Picture: Channel 4

By Mared Parry

The brand new season comes with a brand new lineup, and here they are!

The Circle season 2 is here, and so are all of the brand new players who are eager to win £100,000.

Here's the lowdown on all of the 2019 contestants, and whether or not they'll be playing as themselves.

READ MORE: When does The Circle start and what is the premise of season two?

Brooke will show off her glam side on the show. Picture: Channel 4

Brooke

24-year-old Brooke will be celebrating her 25th birthday on the show (if she makes it past the first few days) and usually works full-time as a Disclosure officer, doing some travel blogging on the side.

Hailing from Buckinghamshire, the single gal will be playing as herself, and wants to use a mix of glam and clever-looking photos to prove she has beauty and brains.

Emelle will play a younger, straight version of herself. Picture: Channel 4

Emelle

Unsurpisingly, Emelle works as a model, and the stunning blonde is from Manchester.

She's 31 years old but will be playing as a 24-year-old as she reckons it'll give her a better shot at being liked by the other players, and she'll also be playing a straight version of herself.

The stunner wants to open up conversations about disabilities. Picture: Channel 4

Georgina

Nottingham girl Georgina is only 21 and will be spending her 22nd birthday in the Circle if she makes it until September 30th.

The glamorous girl will be playing as herself, using a mix of her sexy pictures as well as some eye-opening ones of her with her ileostomy bag as she believes it'll open up conversations on invisible disabilities.

James won't be playing as himself. Picture: Channel 4

James

Possibly the craziest catfish of this lineup, James will be entering The Circle as a young single mum named Sammie.

The 26-year-old recruitment consultant from Liverpool has explained he was raised by a strong single mum, and reckons this angle will give him a good chance of winning as it'll tug on the heartstrings of fellow game players.

Katie will be playing as her son, Jay. Picture: Channel 4

Katie

Katie is a 43-year-old tanning salon owner from Hampshire, but won't be going in as herself at all.

She'll be playing as her 25-year-old son Jay, as she reckons her "young, handsome, kind-looking" kid will help her win. Katie has even been studying "young people's slang" and wants to be the alpha male in the game.

Sy is the hunky farmer who wants to educate people on what he does for a living. Picture: Channel 4

Sy

Sy is a farmer who has come all the way from Somerset and wants to educate the other players on the reality of country life.

The 35-year-old is playing as himself, and plans on being completely honest and transparent with all of the players, using pictures of him with the animals to win over everyone.

Tim will be posting plenty of pics of him in his bright suits and bow ties. Picture: Channel 4

Tim

58-year-old Tim is an university lecturer from Rugby and will be entering the circle as himself, but he reckons people will think he is a catfish because of his bold, colourful appearance.

The eccentric contestant will be getting involved fully with the game and wants to be the one everyone confides in.

Woody is the son of Fatboy Slim and Zoe Ball. Picture: Channel 4

Woody

At only 18, Woody is The Circle's youngest contestant, and he has some famous parents!

The Brighton-based barman is actually the son of DJ Fatboy Slim and presenter Zoe Ball, and will be playing as himself, but won't be telling anyone who his parents are as he wants to see if people like him for him and not because of who his parents are.