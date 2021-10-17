Who plays the policeman in The Larkins?

Barney Walsh is starring as The Policeman in The Larkins. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Who stars as PC Harness in ITV's The Larkins? Everything you need to know about Barney Walsh...

ITV has treated us to a brand new comedy drama in the form of The Larkins.

The TV show - starring Bradley Walsh - is a reboot of The Darling Buds of May which originally aired in the 1990s and featured the likes of Philip Franks and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Set back in the 1950s, it tells the story of wheeler dealer Pop Larkin and his wife, Ma, who are raising their six children in the Kent countryside.

Bradley Walsh starred in The Larkins with his dad. Picture: ITV

But while watching the show on Sunday, some viewers recognised the policeman from somewhere.

So, who plays the policeman in The Larkins and where have you seen him before?

Barney Walsh plays the policeman in The Larkins, who viewers will recognise as Bradley Walsh’s son.

Partway through episode one, Mariette Larkin (Sabrina Bartlett) and Primrose Larkin (Lydia Page) call on a PC Harness to locate someone.

Bradley and Barney Walsh have appeared on TV together before. Picture: Alamy

One person noted on Twitter: “Father and Son working together again.”

Someone else wrote: “Bradley and Barney Walsh, brilliant.”

Another said: "Nice appearance from Barney Walsh in tonight’s #TheLarkins."

Barney has previously worked with his father on ITV show Breaking Dad, but has also had parts in many TV shows.

He has starred in Doctors, Law and Order and the film King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Meanwhile, The Larkins debuted on ITV on Sunday, 10 October.

Based on the H. E. Bates' novel The Darling Buds of May, The Larkins’ lives take a complicated turn when Cedric ‘Charley’ Charlton arrives from the tax office to inspect Pop’s finances.

Elsewhere in the cast, you will find the likes of Joanna Scanlan, Sabrina Bartlett and Tok Stephen.

The Larkins airs Sundays at 8pm on ITV, and is available on ITV Hub.