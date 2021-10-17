Who plays the policeman in The Larkins?

17 October 2021, 14:00

Barney Walsh is starring as The Policeman in The Larkins
Barney Walsh is starring as The Policeman in The Larkins. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Who stars as PC Harness in ITV's The Larkins? Everything you need to know about Barney Walsh...

ITV has treated us to a brand new comedy drama in the form of The Larkins.

The TV show - starring Bradley Walsh - is a reboot of The Darling Buds of May which originally aired in the 1990s and featured the likes of Philip Franks and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Set back in the 1950s, it tells the story of wheeler dealer Pop Larkin and his wife, Ma, who are raising their six children in the Kent countryside.

Bradley Walsh starred in The Larkins with his dad
Bradley Walsh starred in The Larkins with his dad. Picture: ITV

But while watching the show on Sunday, some viewers recognised the policeman from somewhere.

So, who plays the policeman in The Larkins and where have you seen him before?

Who plays the policeman in The Larkins?

Barney Walsh plays the policeman in The Larkins, who viewers will recognise as Bradley Walsh’s son.

Partway through episode one, Mariette Larkin (Sabrina Bartlett) and Primrose Larkin (Lydia Page) call on a PC Harness to locate someone.

Bradley and Barney Walsh have appeared on TV together before
Bradley and Barney Walsh have appeared on TV together before. Picture: Alamy

One person noted on Twitter: “Father and Son working together again.”

Someone else wrote: “Bradley and Barney Walsh, brilliant.”

Another said: "Nice appearance from Barney Walsh in tonight’s #TheLarkins."

Barney has previously worked with his father on ITV show Breaking Dad, but has also had parts in many TV shows.

He has starred in Doctors, Law and Order and the film King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Meanwhile, The Larkins debuted on ITV on Sunday, 10 October.

Based on the H. E. Bates' novel The Darling Buds of May, The Larkins’ lives take a complicated turn when Cedric ‘Charley’ Charlton arrives from the tax office to inspect Pop’s finances.

Elsewhere in the cast, you will find the likes of Joanna Scanlan, Sabrina Bartlett and Tok Stephen.

The Larkins airs Sundays at 8pm on ITV, and is available on ITV Hub.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Here is where ITV's Angela Black is filmed and set

Where is Angela Black set and what are the filming locations?
The Larkins is on ITV this October

The Larkins cast: Who is in the ITV drama with Bradley Walsh and where have you seen them before?
Here's where The Larkins was filmed in Kent

The Larkins filming locations: Where is Bradley Walsh's ITV series set?
The Larkins will run for six episodes

The Larkins episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama and when does it finish?
The Larkins is a remake of The Darling Buds of May

Is The Larkins a remake?

Trending on Heart

These spooky serves will impress your Halloween guests

Halloween 2021: Easy and impressive spooky cocktail and drink ideas

Lifestyle

Adele heart breakfast

Adele talks to Heart about divorce, homesickness... and Ed Sheeran

Celebrities

Your need-to-know on Shalita Grant

Who plays Sherry Conrad in Netflix's You?

Michael Sheen and his girlfriend Anna Lundberg have been together since 2019

Inside Michael Sheen's family life with actress girlfriend Anna Lundberg
Suranne Jones and her husband Laurence Akers have been together for years

Inside Suranne Jones' marriage to husband Laurence Akers

Some old 50p coins could be worth up to £60

An old 50p coin could be worth £60 - is there one in your purse?

Lifestyle

Suranne Jones starred in Coronation Street

Who did Suranne Jones play in Coronation Street?

The full Celebrity Gogglebox 2021 line up revealed

Celebrity Gogglebox cast 2021: Who is in the line up with Suranne Jones and Matt Lucas?

Gogglebox

Domino (left) has been married to Penn since 2017

Who is Penn Badgley's wife Domino Kirke and do they have children?

Celebrities

Who plays Love in You?

Who is Victoria Pedretti? Get to know the actress who plays Love Quinn in You
A bakery has been banned from using sprinkles in their cakes

Bakery reported for using 'illegal' sprinkles

Lifestyle

Halloween costumes: The Best pyjamas, t-shirts and jumpers of 2021

Halloween costumes: The Best pyjamas, t-shirts and jumpers of 2021

Lifestyle

Episode one of You season three is dedicated to Mark Blum

Who was Mark Blum? You dedication explained

Squid Game dropped on Netflix last month

'I let my 10-year-old stepdaughter watch Squid Game and her mum is furious'
Will there be a season four of You?

Will there be a season four of You on Netflix?