The Serpent: What happened to Nadine Gires and where is she now?

Nadine Gires played a vital role in assisting Herman Knippenberg to bring Sobhraj to justice. Picture: BBC

What happens to Nadire in The Serpent? Here's what happened next...

BBC is currently airing new true-crime drama The Serpent which tells the story of the serial killer Charles Sobhraj.

Viewers will know that Nadine Gires played a vital role in assisting Herman Knippenberg to bring Sobhraj to justice.

But what happened to Nadine and where is she now?

What happens to Nadine in The Serpent?

Nadine Gires (Mathilde Warnier) was the neighbour of Charles Sobhraj (Tahir Rahim) and Marie-Andrée Leclerc (Jenna Coleman).

As seen in the series, Nadine and her husband Remi (Grégoire Isvarine) assist Herman Knippenberg (Billy Howle) and his wife Angela Knippenberg (Ellie Bamber) with their investigation into Sobhraj.

Nadine Gires is played by Mathilde Warnier in The Serpent. Picture: BBC

Sobhraj was pretending to be gem dealer Alain Gautier at the time, with Nadine unaware of his crimes.

Read More: The Serpent cast: Who is in the new crime drama and where have you seen them before?

Dominique Renelleau (Fabien Frankel) revealed the truth after he was held captive in Alain’s apartment.

Nadine and husband Remi helped Dominique escape but couldn’t go to the Thai police because Alain was working with a corrupt officer.

She visited numerous embassies in the area, but she was finally able to help when Dutch junior diplomat Herman Knippenberg (Billy Howle) began looking into the murder of two Dutch tourists.

Nadine and Remi told Herman everything they knew, and even took undercover photos of Alain and his wife Monique were arrested by police.

Where is Nadine Gires now?

Not much is know about Nadine Gires now, but at the end of The Serpent, it’s revealed she returned to live in Thailand with Remi, but they are now divorced.

She is thought to be running a beach resort in the south of Thailand.

Mathilde Warnier, who plays Nadine in The Serpent, has since said she was in contact with Nadine before taking on the role.

She said: "I talked to her over the phone before shooting and later had the chance to meet her on set.

"She is even more incredible in real life! I was intimidated by meeting her, she’s been so strong and The Serpent is the story of her life.

"I remember having my wig and Scooby-Doo style costume on, whilst she was on set and I was terribly worried about what she might think of my portrayal. I have a huge admiration for her."

She added: "Besides the appeal of this fascinating story, I was immediately touched by the courage of Nadine.

"I couldn’t help but wonder how I would react in her position. Would I have done anything at all? Because the story of Nadine could be anyone - she was only a neighbour in the wrong place at the wrong moment. What would you do?”