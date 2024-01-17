The Traitors fans predict shock Diane murder twist for new episodes

17 January 2024, 10:33

The Traitors viewers think they've spotted Diane in a 'coming up' clip
The Traitors viewers think they've spotted Diane in a 'coming up' clip. Picture: BBC
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Diane's fate on The Traitors was left hanging in the balance after she was handed the poisoned chalice by Miles in Friday's episode. But did she actually get murdered?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Traitors viewers think they've worked out that Diane is not murdered with the poisoned chalice in a shock twist for the TV show.

On the most recent episode of the hit reality game show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman and set at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, the traitors were told they had to murder someone in plain sight by getting them to drink from the poisoned chalice.

The rules specified that the person murdered would be the one whose lips first touched the glass, and that the murder must take place before midnight, before the contestants go back to their places to sleep.

Traitors Miles, Harry and Paul appeared to choose Diane as their target, with the final scenes showing Miles convincing Diane to drink from the cup.

The Traitors appeared to choose Diane as their next victim, but will she drink from the poisoned chalice?
The Traitors appeared to choose Diane as their next victim, but will she drink from the poisoned chalice? Picture: BBC

In true Traitors style, however, we have been left on a cliffhanger as the episode finished just as Diane's fate was about to be revealed.

While some viewers are heartbroken that Diane is at risk of being murdered, others think the show may have been cleverly edited to make us believe she is murdered, but with a twist in store.

One fan thinks that a very short clip from the 'coming soon' section of the episode could mean that Diane is still on the show, sharing their theory on X (formerly Twitter).

The clip shows three of the contestants in a dark room during what appears to be a challenge - but the weird thing is the female in the group appears to have her face blurred out.

One person wrote on X: "So if you watch the 'coming soon' bit at the end of last night's #TheTraitors you can see they've obliviously blurred out the face of one of the players."

Watch the clip here:

They did add, however, that this person does not look like it could be Diane. They wrote: "I don't think it's Diane though 😭 the plot thickens."

Having watched the clip, others are convinced it is Diane, and that blurring out the face of another contestant wouldn't make sense as it is her fate which is currently at stake.

One person commented: "It looks like a bob," while a second wrote: "It doesn’t look like Diane but she’s the only person that this would make sense for."

In the short clip from the 'coming up' section of The Traitors, they appear to have blurred a contestant's face out
In the short clip from the 'coming up' section of The Traitors, they appear to have blurred a contestant's face out. Picture: BBC

This isn't the only fan theory making the rounds on social media as viewers prepare for a twist.

While some think Diane will refuse to drink from the chalice, others are convinced someone else drank from it before her and that the traitors simply offered it around to cover their tracks.

One person wrote: "I don’t mean to be delusional, but look at her face. That face knows what’s happening right now. She isn’t going to drink it. She’s going to pour it out and call him a traitor. I will not believe she drunk it. Diane PLEASE don’t drink it."

Another commented: "I have watched this clip 7,359 times to convince myself Diane cannot die. Look at the trajectory of her arm? That chalice is not going near her lips!!"

A third shared: "Don’t forget. It’s the first person to drink from the chalice. Diane might not have been the first to drink from it."

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Jake Cornish left Love Island All Stars after a few days

Why did Jake Cornish leave Love Island? His exit explained

The Traitors season one Wilf winning a Bafta and with Claudia Winkleman

What happened to The Traitors star Wilf Webster?

Love Island All Stars contestant Luis Morrison has two beautiful children

Love Island Luis Morrison children: Age, names and everything you need to know

Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

How long is Love Island All Stars on for and when does it end?

The reason behind Molly and Callum's split as they re-enter Love Island

Why did Love Island's Callum and Molly split up?

Callum Jones has signed up for Love Island All Stars

Callum Jones: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran smiling

What happened between Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran? Their relationship explained

Molly Smith is looking for a partner on Love Island All Stars

Molly Smith: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jake Cornish has reportedly quit Love Island All Stars

Jake Cornish quits Love Island All Stars after three days

Simon got cold feet just days before he was meant to marry a stranger on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia groom pulls out of show just days before his wedding

Georgia Steel is a contestant on Love Island All Stars

Georgia Steel: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Georgia Harrison smiles at the camera

Georgia Harrison: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Luis Morrison poses with his daughter Vienna

Luis Morrison: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships, children and Instagram revealed

Trending on Heart

Sue Radford has revealed why she moved house

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals scary fan interaction led to house move

Everything you need to know about Kate Middleton as she undergoes abdominal surgery

Why is Kate Middleton in hospital and what is abdominal surgery?

News

Kate Middleton smiling with her brown hair down and shiny

What events has Kate Middleton had to cancel and when will she return to work following surgery?

News

Sue and Noel Rsdford have purchased a new home

Inside the Radford family's new house worth £850,000

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon smiles with her children and husband Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon admits she 'lost her confidence' after having children

Celebrities

Anton Danyluk on Love Island All Stars

Anton Danyluk: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Mitchel Taylor is hoping to find his perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Mitchel Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Demi Jones is looking to find her perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Demi Jones: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Hannah Elizabeth is hoping to find her perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Hannah Elizabeth: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Toby Aromolaran smiles at the camera

Toby Aromolaran: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Jake Cornish poses for the Love Island All Stars photoshoot and whilst on a run

Jake Cornish: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Kaz Kamwi looks into the camera

Kaz Kamwi: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Liberty Poole poses for the Love Island All Stars photoshoot and smiles at the camera

Liberty Poole: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Chris Taylor smiles

Chris Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish pose together on Love Island

What happened between Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole? Their relationship explained