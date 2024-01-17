The Traitors fans predict shock Diane murder twist for new episodes

The Traitors viewers think they've spotted Diane in a 'coming up' clip. Picture: BBC

By Alice Dear

Diane's fate on The Traitors was left hanging in the balance after she was handed the poisoned chalice by Miles in Friday's episode. But did she actually get murdered?

The Traitors viewers think they've worked out that Diane is not murdered with the poisoned chalice in a shock twist for the TV show.

On the most recent episode of the hit reality game show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman and set at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, the traitors were told they had to murder someone in plain sight by getting them to drink from the poisoned chalice.

The rules specified that the person murdered would be the one whose lips first touched the glass, and that the murder must take place before midnight, before the contestants go back to their places to sleep.

Traitors Miles, Harry and Paul appeared to choose Diane as their target, with the final scenes showing Miles convincing Diane to drink from the cup.

The Traitors appeared to choose Diane as their next victim, but will she drink from the poisoned chalice? Picture: BBC

In true Traitors style, however, we have been left on a cliffhanger as the episode finished just as Diane's fate was about to be revealed.

While some viewers are heartbroken that Diane is at risk of being murdered, others think the show may have been cleverly edited to make us believe she is murdered, but with a twist in store.

One fan thinks that a very short clip from the 'coming soon' section of the episode could mean that Diane is still on the show, sharing their theory on X (formerly Twitter).

The clip shows three of the contestants in a dark room during what appears to be a challenge - but the weird thing is the female in the group appears to have her face blurred out.

One person wrote on X: "So if you watch the 'coming soon' bit at the end of last night's #TheTraitors you can see they've obliviously blurred out the face of one of the players."

So if you watch the 'coming soon' bit at the end of last night's #TheTraitors you can see they've obliviously blurred out the face of one of the players. I don't think it's Diane though 😭 the plot thickens. pic.twitter.com/vHJwwHYCTv — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) January 13, 2024

They did add, however, that this person does not look like it could be Diane. They wrote: "I don't think it's Diane though 😭 the plot thickens."

Having watched the clip, others are convinced it is Diane, and that blurring out the face of another contestant wouldn't make sense as it is her fate which is currently at stake.

One person commented: "It looks like a bob," while a second wrote: "It doesn’t look like Diane but she’s the only person that this would make sense for."

In the short clip from the 'coming up' section of The Traitors, they appear to have blurred a contestant's face out. Picture: BBC

This isn't the only fan theory making the rounds on social media as viewers prepare for a twist.

While some think Diane will refuse to drink from the chalice, others are convinced someone else drank from it before her and that the traitors simply offered it around to cover their tracks.

One person wrote: "I don’t mean to be delusional, but look at her face. That face knows what’s happening right now. She isn’t going to drink it. She’s going to pour it out and call him a traitor. I will not believe she drunk it. Diane PLEASE don’t drink it."

Another commented: "I have watched this clip 7,359 times to convince myself Diane cannot die. Look at the trajectory of her arm? That chalice is not going near her lips!!"

A third shared: "Don’t forget. It’s the first person to drink from the chalice. Diane might not have been the first to drink from it."

