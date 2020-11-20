Mum shocks This Morning viewers as she shows off £7k Christmas decorations

20 November 2020, 10:51

A woman has revealed her incredible Christmas decorations
A woman has revealed her incredible Christmas decorations. Picture: ITV

A mum has spent £7,000 decking out her home for Christmas this year.

A guest on This Morning shocked viewers today as she showed off her Christmas decorations worth £7,000.

Joanne Smith, 40, took hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford around her home in Halstead, Essex where she has 14 Christmas trees.

Each year she goes bigger on the festivities, and in 2020 she has gone even ‘more over the top’ to cheer people up during the pandemic.

In fact, she has more than doubled her decorations budget from £3,000 to £7,000 to turn her home into a glorious winter wonderland.

She told Eamonn and Ruth: “I wanted to make it nice this year so I spent more than double what I usually spend.

“Luckily I’m on the path to school, so all the kids come every morning and evening and watch my house.”

Taking viewers on a tour, Joanne - who is mum to 13-year-old son, Joseph - showed off her 12ft tall tree and two massive Harrods bears that cost £1,900 each.

There is also a life-sized Santa that costs £1,200, and enough lights and baubles to make it feel like a real life grotto.

While Joanne usually begins decorating at the end of November, she started a bit earlier this year because she had ‘a few more trees to put up.’

After spending five days making her home sparkle, she explained: “I’ve always enjoyed Christmas and decorating is my thing.

“As we’ve moved to bigger houses I’ve started decorating more and more.

“Everyone in the village loves me, whether it’s Easter, Halloween or Christmas, they’re really very used to me.”

But it’s not just the inside of the house, as Joanne’s garden is packed with festive inflatables and three life-size Father Christmas figures.

She now has so many items that her husband, Andrew, had to build her a new garage over the summer to store all the decorations.

And This Morning viewers were quick to comment on Joanne’s outrageously Christmassy home, with one writing on Twitter: “@thismorning @EamonnHolmes @RuthieeL love those decorations, love the inspiration. Where on earth dies she store them all though.”

“@thismorning I would not want to dust and clean that ladies house with all the Christmas decorations! Bah humbug!,” joked another.

A third added: “@thismorning wow loving Joanne Smith’s Christmas house. What a fabulous effort to cheer up this awful year!“

