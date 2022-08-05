Toddler's rare uncombable hair syndrome causes locks to grow outwards

5 August 2022, 16:51

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The 18-month-old is only one out of 100 people in the world who have been diagnosed with the condition.

This Morning's Rochelle Humes and Veron Kay were joined by an adorable guest this week, 18-month-old Layla, who has been diagnosed with a very rare hair condition.

The little girl has uncombable hair syndrome, a condition which caused the hair to grow outwards instead of down.

Layla and mum Charlotte appeared on the morning show to talk about the very rare syndrome, which affects around 100 people across the world.

Charlotte explained to the presenters that when Layla was born, she had jet black hair which ended up falling out during her first year.

Layla is only one out of 100 people in the world who have been diagnosed with the condition
Layla is only one out of 100 people in the world who have been diagnosed with the condition. Picture: ITV

At around the time she turned one, Layla's hair started growing back blonde, fluffy and untameable.

Charlotte told Vernon and Rochelle that doctors have predicted the condition will go when Layla hits adolescence, but they can't be 100 per cent sure about this.

Thankfully, the condition doesn't cause any health implications, although weak nails and more regular eye infections are more common in people who have uncombable hair syndrome.

Layla's hair does not grow downwards, and instead grows outward, giving it the fluffy look
Layla's hair does not grow downwards, and instead grows outward, giving it the fluffy look. Picture: ITV

Mum-of-two Charlotte said on the show that she thought the condition was made up when she was first told of it, but went to the doctors to get a diagnosis after one of Layla's fingernails fell off.

Once Layla was diagnosed, Charlotte was invited to a Facebook group where people across the world with the same condition can connect.

Charlotte said that one woman on the page told her that her daughter's hair went back to normal overnight.

Doctors think Layla's hair will return to normal when she hits adolescence
Doctors think Layla's hair will return to normal when she hits adolescence. Picture: ITV

However, the mum has expressed that she will be sad when Layla loses her unique look, explaining: "I think I will be a little bit sad because she rocks the look!"

She added: "It's nice that she's different, and I want her to know that that is a good thing."

