Why is Holly Willoughby late to This Morning today?

1 December 2022, 10:45 | Updated: 1 December 2022, 11:20

Where is Holly Willoughby and why is she not on This Morning today?

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been cheering up this week with some very festive This Morning episodes.

But fans were left baffled on Thursday morning when Phillip appeared on the famous sofa alone.

"Where’s Holly?," one person wrote on Twitter, while another echoed: "where’s Holly today?"

So, why was Holly late for the show this morning and where has she been? Here's what we know...

Holly Willoughby appears via video link on This Morning
Holly Willoughby appears via video link on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

Holly was late to This Morning after watching her son Chester in his nativity.

Phillip, 60, revealed the news when he was introduced by Lorraine Kelly, who asked: "You're on your own! Where's Holly?", to which Phillip responded: "I'll explain where Holly is soon..."

He then went on to say Holly, 41, is at her son's nativity play and would be joining him back in the studio later on today.

Following an ad break, Phillip told viewers: "You might notice there is someone missing, that's because Holly is busy doing something that a lot of parents up and down the country can relate to. She is at Chester's nativity play."

Speaking to Phil via video link outside of Chester’s school, Holly, who shares children Harry, 12, Belle, 10, Chester, 7, with husband Dan Baldwin, said she was ‘very excited’ to see her son perform.

Holly explained the show kicked off at 10.15am and featured gingerbread men and ‘Clarence the camel’, with Chester playing Father Christmas himself.

It was also revealed that Chester’s headmaster was standing in for the camera operator as she chatted to Phil.

Following the nativity, Holly headed back to the This Morning studios to present the rest of the show.

Viewers at home thought the whole thing was adorable, with one person writing on Twitter: "Lovely to see @hollywills keeping it real for the working mums who broadcast live on @thismorning from her son's school so she didn't miss his nativity play! These important moments matter."

A second added: "I think I speak for a nation when I say that this has absolutely confirmed that @hollywills is just like us".

A third commented: "Can we... talk about how Holly can't just take the morning off work to go to her son's nativity play but has to dial in to work from the play and then rush back to the studio afterwards? #ThisMorning".

Read more

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Matt Hancock came third on I'm A Celebrity 2022

Matt Hancock will have to declare how much he got paid for I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Love Island's Jessica Losurdo is popular on the show

Love Island Australia 2022 cast: Who is Jessica Losurdo and where is she now?

Sophie Monk is presenting Love Island Australia again

Who is Love Island Australia presenter Sophie Monk and how old is she?

Here's where the I'm A Celebrity campmates stay after the show

Where do the I'm A Celebrity stars stay after they leave the jungle?

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Boy George has admitted he threatened to leave I'm A Celebrity

I’m A Celebrity’s Boy George admits he threatened to quit show in unaired drama

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Trending on Heart

Martin Lewis has revealed how much it costs to keep your Christmas lights on

Martin Lewis reveals it costs just 18p to keep Christmas lights on

Lifestyle

Miriam Margoyles shocked This Morning viewers

Holly Willoughby horrified as Miriam Margolyes swears during This Morning appearance

A lot of people with December birthdays receive birthday presents in festive paper

People with December birthdays receive 160 less presents across their lifetime

Christmas

Zara Tindall joked that Mike Tindall 'cheated on her' while in the I'm A Celebrity jungle

Zara Tindall jokes how Mike Tindall 'cheated on her' with Sue Cleaver in I'm A Celebrity reunion

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Experts have revealed the 'correct date' to put your Christmas tree up

Experts reveal the exact date you should put your real Christmas tree up

Lifestyle

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have shown off their Christmas decorations

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan debut incredible Christmas decorations in £3.5m mansion

Celebrities

New parents sent their neighbour a letter

Exhausted mum sends apologetic note to neighbours ahead of sleep training her baby

Lifestyle

Love Island Australia is narrated by Eoghan McDermott

Who is the Love Island Australia narrator?

A woman has asked people not to judge her for using reins

‘I use a wrist rein on my son - some people judge me but I don’t care’

Lifestyle

Happy Valley fans will be able to apply for tickets to view the series three premiere in Halifax

Happy Valley to return for third and final series this Christmas

Holly Willoughby is wearing a monochrome outfit

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her black collar and jumper

Celebrities

Here's who has left Love Island Australia 2022 so far

Love Island Australia season 4 cast: Who has left so far and which couples are still together?
Marcus Rashford shared the reason behind his World Cup celebration

Marcus Rashford pays tribute to friend who died two days ago with World Cup celebration

First look at I'm A Celebrity Coming Out Show as release date is confirmed

First look at I'm A Celebrity Coming Out Show as release date is confirmed

I'm A Celebrity 2022

There could be snow this Christmas

UK weather: Britain could be set for white Christmas as ‘Beast from the East’ returns

News