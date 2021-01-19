Traces: Who sings the theme song of the crime drama?

The Traces theme song is very popular with viewers. Picture: BBC/Instagram

Who sings the theme song of BBC's Traces? Here's what we know...

If you’re looking for another crime drama to get your teeth into, the BBC has got you covered with series Traces.

Originally aired on the Alibi channel, the thriller tells the story of three women who are linked by an emotional murder mystery case.

But what track is used as Traces’ theme song and who sings it?

Who sings the theme song of BBC's Traces?

The theme song for Traces is Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood sung by Valerie Broussard.

The original song was released back to 1964 by Nina Simone, but it has been covered by many artists over the years.

Read More: Traces cast: Who stars in the drama and where have you seen them before?

Valerie Broussard’s version came out in November 2019, which was just before the series first aired on Alibi.

Other covers include by The Animals, Elvis Costello, Joe Cocker, Yusuf Islam, and Lana Del Rey in the years since.

The six part drama follows Emma Hedges (Molly Windsor) as she returns to Dundee to start her new job as a lab technician.

While taking part in an online course on forensic science, she is asked to identifying the victim of a supposedly fictitious crime.

Traces is airing on BBC this January. Picture: BBC

But Emma knows that the case isn’t fake, because the victim is her mum.

Determined to find out the truth behind the case, Emma uncovers more secrets along the way and also falls for Daniel (Martin Comspton) who is also caught up in the investigation.

Martin has previously spoken about his character of Daniel, he told Radio Times: “His dad passed him on one of his building companies and there’s a suspicious fire which results in a couple of fatalities.

“Daniel’s company did the original building work for where the fire happened and legally they’re drawn into it, whether they might have possibly been culpable for the fire.

“At the same time he’s met Molly’s character and those two are falling for each other, but they’re both in very turbulent times in their lives so it makes for some fiery encounters!”