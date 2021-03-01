Unforgotten series 4 cast: Who is Liz Baildon actress Susan Lynch and what else has she been in?

Who plays Liz in Unforgotten and how do you recognise her? Here’s what we know about Susan Lynch...

Unforgotten finally returned to our screens with it’s fourth series last month.

The ITV crime drama stars Sanjeev Bhaskar and Nicola Walker as London-based detectives DI Sunny Khan and DCI Cassie Stuart.

Someone else who joined the cast of Unforgotten for the latest instalment is Susan Lynch, playing Liz Baildon.

But who is Susan Lynch and how do viewers recognise her?

Who plays Liz in Unforgotten?

Susan Lynch plays Liz Baildon in Unforgotten.

She is 49-years-old and was born in Corrinshego in Northern Ireland.

She trained at the Central School of Speech and Drama, and has been on our screens for three decades.

Speaking about her most recent role in Unforgotten, Susan said: “There really are brilliant actors in this show. It was lovely to meet and work with Nicola (Walker); she is an amazing actress. She is so natural when she’s acting and so kind and generous, she makes everybody feel comfortable.

“My highlight though was working alongside Sheila Hancock. I had worked with Sheila years ago on a show called Dangerous Lady in which she played my mother and this is the only other time we have worked together and once again she’s playing the role of my mum! That was lovely. She is a wonderful woman and a brilliant actress.”

What else has Susan Lynch been in?

Over her career, Susan has had a long list of credits to her name.

Her film appearances include Waking Ned, Nora, Beautiful Creatures, and From Hell.

She also won the British Independent Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for the 2003 film 16 Years of Alcohol. I

In 2008, Susan was also one of the leads in The Last Days of Judas Iscariot at the Almeida Theatre and she is also a three-time IFTA Award winner.

If that wasn’t impressive enough, in 2020, she was listed as number 42 on The Irish Times list of Ireland's greatest film actors.

She has also had roles in Killing Eve, Downton Abbey, Happy Valley and Apple Tree Yard.

Susan was previously married to actor Craig Parkinson and they shares a son together, but the former couple split in 2019.

The Unforgotten star also has some famous siblings too as her brother is actor and novelist John Lynch.

Sister Pauline Lynch is also an actress and has starred in Trainspotting and Outlander.

