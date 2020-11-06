When is Little Mix: The Search next on and when is the final?

Little Mix: The Search is back on this weekend. Picture: BBC

When is the next episode of Little Mix: The Search and is it on tonight? Find out everything...

Little Mix: The Search was cancelled last weekend due to Boris Johnson’s second lockdown announcement.

The show follows Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson in their search for the next pop group to support them on tour.

But with so many scheduling changes over the past few weeks, viewers have been left wondering whether it has been cancelled altogether.

So when in Little Mix: The Search next on and when will the finale air? Here’s what we know…

When is Little Mix: The Search next on?

Little Mix: The Search’s semi final episode will air tonight (Friday 6 November) at 7pm on BBC One.

Little Mix: The Search will air the finale this weekend. Picture: BBC

This episode was originally due to air last Saturday, but it was postponed as the Prime Minister had to make an emergency announcement about the new lockdown rules in England.

The show announced the news on their Twitter page, with a statement reading: “Little Mix The Search has been postponed tonight for a BBC News Special.

“The show will now become part of a big final event weekend, with the semi-final airing at 7pm on Friday 6th November and the final at 6.05pm on Saturday 7th November.”

But the episode will definitely be worth the wait, as McFly are performing to the girls and the singing hopefuls.

Ahead of their performance, McFly said: “We’re very happy to be performing on Little Mix The Search this week.

"We love that this show is giving new bands a platform to break into the industry and are excited to see who wins next week!”

When is the Little Mix: The Search final?

It’s great news for fans of the show, as Little Mix: The Search final will air on Saturday 6 November at 6:05pm on BBC One.

The episode will see the four remaining bands battle it out to be crowned the winners and join the girls on their next tour.

The remaining bands are:

Boy band - New Priority

Girl Dance Group - Melladaze

Girl Vocal Group - Nostalia

Vocal & Instrument Group - Since September

Rap R&B Group - YChange

Mixed Group, Jasper Blue were eliminated from the process in the quarter finals.

