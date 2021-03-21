Where was Line of Duty season 6 filmed and what city is it set in?

Line of Duty is filmed in Northern Ireland. Picture: BBC/Getty Images

The wait is finally over, as Line of Duty is back for its sixth season.

It might be later than expected after the pandemic put filming on hold last year, but viewers will be treated to an extra seventh episode to make up for it.

There’s also the arrival of guest star Kelly Macdonald, playing DCI Joanne Davidson who comes under the scrutiny of AC-12.

So as we sit down to watch the drama unfold, let’s find out more about Line of Duty season 6’s filming location…

Line of Duty has been filmed in Northern Ireland since series 2. Picture: BBC

Where is Line of Duty season 6 filmed?

The cast of Line of Duty season 6 revealed filming for series six kicked off in Belfast, Northern Ireland back in February 2020.

Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar shared photos from the set last year, but production had to be put on hold during lockdown.

Luckily, filming was able to start back up in autumn last year, with the whole team returning to Belfast.

No new locations have been revealed for this series, but Martin and Vicky were previously spotted on Talbot Street in the central Cathedral Quarter.

Line of Duty is set in an unknown city in the Midlands. Picture: BBC

Kelly Macdonald was also seen on Burren Way, while there was a raid on a house filmed on Cavehill Road to the north of the city.

According to reports, there was also a dramatic scene filmed 15 miles out of the city at Straid Dam.

In the previous series’ Belfast Central Library on Royal Avenue was used as the Police Headquarters.

The exterior of AC-12’s office has previously been filmed at the HQ of Invest Northern Ireland in the heart of Belfast.

Where is Line of Duty set?

Creator Jed Mercurio has always tried to keep this vague, with the assumption that AC-12 is based in the Midlands somewhere.

In the first series back in 2012, the series was filmed in Birmingham, so it was assumed the anti-corruption squad worked from Broad Street.

But when production of series 2 moved to Belfast, the location was kept vague with very few landmarks shown in filming.

Among the areas mentioned in the unknown city are Kingsgate, Edge Park and Moss Heath.

The AC-12 building address is 296 Manor Road, Kingsgate, LB1 2CV, but LB is not a real area so it remains a mystery.

