Where is Workin' Moms on Netflix filmed?

17 June 2021, 11:18

Where is Workin' Moms filmed? Picture: Netflix/CBC

Workin' Moms is a Canadian comedy series following a group of thirty-something mums dealing with the challenges of parenthood.

The show originally aired on CBC Television in Canada in 2017, and there are five seasons available to stream on Netflix.

It stars Catherine Reitman, Jessalyn Wanlim, Dani Kind, Juno Rinaldi, Philip Sternberg, Sarah McVie, Ryan Belleville, Sadie Munroe, and Dennis Andres, and is set and filmed in Canada.

Here's your need-to-know on the filming locations.

Workin' Moms is streaming on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix/CBC

Where was Workin' Moms filmed?

The show as filmed mostly in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Locations used for filming reportedly include Avenal Dr, Bathurst, Canadian Broadcasting Centre, Glen Cedar Road, Leslieville and Toronto.

What is Workin' Moms about?

The show follows a group of mums struggling to balance their careers, kids, and partners all at the same time.

The official synopsis reads: "Workin’ Moms follows the lives of four women as they juggle love, careers, and parenthood.

"Whether it is an identity crisis, a huge job opportunity, postpartum depression, or an unplanned pregnancy – they face both the good and bad with grace and humour."

Workin' Moms stars Catherine Reitman. Picture: Netflix

American-Canadian actress and writer Catherine Reitman plays lead character Kate Foster, a PR executive.

Dani Kind plays psychiatrist Anne Carlson, and Juno Rinaldi plays Frankie Coyne, described as a "big-hearted, eccentric woman with no filter."

Is there a trailer for Workin' Moms?

There is! You can watch the trailer below:

How can I watch Workin' Moms?

There are five seasons of Workin' Moms available to stream on Netflix now. There are 13 episodes in the first three seasons, eight in the fourth, and 10 in the fifth.

