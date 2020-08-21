Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant wins £1m jackpot for the first time in 14 years

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed a contestant has won £1million. Picture: ITV/PA Images

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed the moment a contestant won Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?.

A contestant on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? has won the jackpot for the first time in 14 years.

Despite hosting the show for two years, Jeremy Clarkson has never seen a winner take the top prize.

But in the new series, one brainy contestant answered all 15 questions correctly to become the sixth TV millionaire ever.

Speaking about the huge moment, Jeremy said: “It felt like we whizzed through the questions.

Jeremy Clarkson has presented Who Wants To Be A Millionaire for two years. Picture: ITV

"All of a sudden, confetti was falling from the ceiling and I was saying, ‘You’ve just won one million pounds’.

“I wasn’t sure I’d ever get to utter those immortal words. It was a little emotional — but, boy, did it feel good."

He added: “I can’t wait for viewers to see it. I was just in awe of this contestant — they’re probably the best the show has ever had.”

The winner’s identity has not yet been revealed and is set to broadcast next month.

The last winner of the show was Ingram Wilcox, 76, who was triumphant all the way back in 2006.

Before that, Judith Keppel became the first ever winner in 2000, while teacher David Edwards and banker Robert Brydges both won in 2001.

Eggheads star Pat Gibson became the fourth person to win the money in 2004.

Fans of the show will also know Major Charles Ingram bagged the prize in 2001, but his cheque was de-authorised after he was accused of cheating along with his wife Diana.

The episode was never shown and the pair were found guilty of execution of a valuable security by deception.

They were both handed a suspended sentence and each fined £15,000 and ordered to pay £10,000 towards prosecution costs, which was later increased to £65,000.

