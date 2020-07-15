Where is Hannah Elizabeth now? What the Love Island series one star is doing in 2020

Find out what Hannah from Love Island season one is up to now. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Polly Foreman

Hannah Elizabeth gave birth to a beautiful baby boy last year - find out what the Love Island series one runner-up is up to now.

It's been a whopping five years since the first series of the revamped Love Island hit out screens, and the OG episodes will be revisited in three compilations episodes this week.

Love Island: All The Dramz - the first of these - will air on ITV2 tonight, and will take us on a trip down memory lane to 2015.

Read more: Love Island UK returning for three special compilation episodes this week

Jon and Hannah were contestants in the first series of Love Island. Picture: ITV

Season one gave us such classic moments as Jon Clarke's proposal to Hannah Elizabeth, Calum Best rocking up to take the boys on big night out, and Jess' massive argument with the twins.

Hannah, who came runner-up in the show, was one of the series' most notable contestants.

Here's what she's up to now.

Read more: Love Island Australia: Inside Grant Crapp's relationship with 'secret' girlfriend Lucy Cartwright

Where is Hannah Elizabeth now? Does she have a baby?

Where is Love Island's Hannah now? Picture: Instagram

Hannah, 30, is a new-mum, after recently giving birth to a son named Reggie.

Sharing the news on Instagram in November of last year, she wrote: "Best day of my life."I’m so in love and happy right now, words can’t describe."

Does Hannah Elizabeth have a boyfriend?

Hannah split from the baby's father George Andreeti before she gave birth.

She told the MailOnline that she had to 'do what was right' for her baby, saying: "I left George when I found out I was pregnant, I had to do what is right for me and my baby.

"He isn’t well at the minute and I don’t agree with what he is posting online. I'm going into this as a single mum, on my own with no support."

She added: "I want my baby to have the best and healthiest upbringing and I am not going to let anyone come between that."

According to reports, George identified as a wizard and had stated that he believed the government are controlled by aliens.

What happened with Hannah Elizabeth and Jon Clarke?

Although Jon proposed to Hannah while they were in the villa, their relationship sadly wasn't meant to be.

They split in October 2015, just weeks after leaving the show.

Is Hannah Elizabeth on Instagram?

She is indeed! You can follow her @hannahelizinsta.

NOW READ:

Love Island Australia: Inside Tayla Damir’s relationship with NFL player boyfriend Nathan Broad