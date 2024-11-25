Bob Geldof looks back at 40 years of Band Aid as new version is released

Bob Geldof is celebrating 40 years of Band Aid. Picture: Heart/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Bob Geldof has revealed his favourite stories from Band Aid and Live Aid.

With the release of Band Aid 40, Bob Geldof has taken a walk down memory lane as he reminisces on 40 years of the iconic song 'Do They Know It's Christmas'.

During an interview on Heart Breakfast with JK and Amanda Holden, Bob looked back at the iconic Live Aid performance and shared his 'best story' from the mega concert.

The Boomtown Rats singer revealed that getting Queen involved in Live Aid was one of his biggest moments, and revealed how he convinced Freddie Mercury to get involved.

Bob disclosed that he received a phone call from the Queen singer, enquiring about the global concert Bob was organising.

It will be 40 years since Band Aid in 2024. Picture: Alamy

Bob revealed: "He said 'Bobsy, darling, what’s all this about? It’s wonderful what you’re doing but it’s not really our thing’.

“And I really didn’t care and I just said ‘Look Fred honestly, I really do think if there was ever a stage built for you this is it.'

“And he goes ‘What do you mean, Bobby?’ And I said ‘Well darling, the world.’"

Bob continued: “And he said ‘Yes I think I see where you’re coming from’ and next minute they show up and blow the world away."

Band Aid 40 will see the iconic single 'Do They Know It's Christmas' re-released with a blend of voices from previous versions of the song.

The vocals of Harry Styles, Chris Martin, the Sugababes and David Bowie all appear on the new single which aims to raise money for charity.