What disability does Kadeena Cox have? Multiple sclerosis explained

22 November 2021, 18:19

Kadeena Cox is a gold medal winning athlete who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2014
Kadeena Cox is a gold medal winning athlete who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2014. Picture: Getty/ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

What disability does Kadeena Cox have? What is multiple sclerosis and how is it caused?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kadeena Cox, 30, is among the stars appearing on this year's I'm A Celebrity.

She joins a host of other big names including Richard Madeley, Danny Miller and Frankie Bridge, also competing for the title of King or Queen of the Castle.

Kadeena is best known for being a gold medal-winning Paralympian, winning titles in para-sprint and para-cycling events.

The Leeds-born star competed as an able-bodied athlete before she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2014.

Kadeena Cox was diagnosed with MS in 2014 following a stroke
Kadeena Cox was diagnosed with MS in 2014 following a stroke. Picture: Getty

Here's everything you need to know about her condition:

What disability does Kadeena Cox have?

Kadeena Cox has multiple sclerosis.

In 2014, the athlete suffered a stroke which lead to the diagnosis from her doctors after she started experiencing burning sensations in her right arm and a numbness across her body.

Kadeena did not let the diagnosis hold her back from her dreams and became a Paralympian.

Two years later, Kadeena won a gold, silver and bronze medal at Rio in 2016.

What is multiple sclerosis?

The NHS describe multiple sclerosis as: "A condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord, causing a wide range of potential symptoms, including problems with vision, arm or leg movement, sensation or balance."

What are the symptoms of multiple sclerosis?

Multiple sclerosis symptoms vary widely from person to person and can affect any part of the body.

However, the main symptoms include:

  • fatigue
  • difficulty walking
  • vision problems, such as blurred vision
  • problems controlling the bladder
  • numbness or tingling in different parts of the body
  • muscle stiffness and spasms
  • problems with balance and co-ordination
  • problems with thinking, learning and planning
Kadeena Cox won a gold, silver and bronze medal at Rio in 2016, two years after her stroke
Kadeena Cox won a gold, silver and bronze medal at Rio in 2016, two years after her stroke. Picture: Getty

What causes multiple sclerosis?

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune condition which means something has gone wrong in the immune system, causing it to mistakenly attack healthy parts of the body.

In the case of MS, this is the brain or spinal cord of the nervous system.

It is not clear what causes multiple sclerosis, but experts believe it is a mixture of genetics and environmental factors.

Read more from the NHS here.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

What are the best beauty deals of Black Friday 2021 and where can I buy them?

Best beauty deals for Black Friday 2021: From makeup and hair to skincare and more

Shopping

Bluetooth speakers to treat yourself to this Black Friday

The best Black Friday 2021 deals on Bluetooth speakers

Lifestyle

We've picked out some indulgent and great value beauty advent calendars for men and women

Beauty advent calendars for Christmas 2021: 17 of the best to buy now

Christmas

Who is expected to make the most from their time on I'm A Celebrity?

I'm A Celebrity 2021 contestant fees: How much are the stars being paid?

TV & Movies

David Ginola played for a number of Premier League football teams

Who did David Ginola play football for?

Jorgie Porter has opened up about miscarrying her quadruplets

Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter opens up after miscarrying quadruplets at 14 weeks

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity viewers predict 'clash' between Danny Miller and Richard Madeley

I'm A Celebrity viewers predict 'clash' between Danny Miller and Richard Madeley

TV & Movies

The best deals on headphones this Black Friday

Black Friday headphones deals: the best offers on Beats, AirPods, and Bose

Lifestyle

Are Simon Gregson and Adam Woodyatt joining I'm A Celeb?

Who else is joining I'm A Celebrity 2021?

TV & Movies

Here's where you need to send your kids' letters to Santa

How to send your children's Christmas letters to Santa and get a reply

Christmas

A woman has been left furious after her sister in law demanded payment for babysitting

‘My sister-in-law won’t babysit my children unless I pay her’

Lifestyle

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2021?

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2021? Latest betting odds and predictions

TV & Movies

David Ginola's net worth revealed

David Ginola net worth: How much is the I'm A Celebrity star worth?
Planning a spa getaway? Here are some of the UK's best destinations...

The best winter spa breaks in the UK for your next staycation

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon shared the sweet video to Instagram

Stacey Solomon shares sweet photo of sons cuddling baby Rose in bed