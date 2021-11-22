Who else is joining I'm A Celebrity 2021?

22 November 2021, 13:50

Is anyone else joining the I'm a Celebrity line up this year?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's that time of year again when a bunch of brave stars prepare to spend three weeks in the I'm A Celebrity castle.

Ant and Dec are on hand once again to dish out some horrible Bushtucker Trials at Gwrych Castle in north Wales.

But while we have now seen all ten celebrities start their journey, many people are wondering if there will be some special arrivals later on in the series.

I'm A Celebrity fans think Simon Gregson and Adam Woodyatt will join the line up
I'm A Celebrity fans think Simon Gregson and Adam Woodyatt will join the line up. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

So, who else is joining I’m A Celeb? Here’s what we know…

Who else is joining I'm A Celebrity this year?

ITV has not confirmed whether anyone else will be joining the I’m A Celebrity line up late this year.

EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt and Coronation Street's Simon Gregson have been reported to be heading to the castle.

There were also talks of DJ Locksmith from Rudimental entering the castle.

Adam - who plays Ian Beale in the BBC soap - was seemingly isolating earlier this month, while no one has heard from Steve McDonald actor Simon.

This has led fans to speculate a twist that has been seen in previous years.

In 2019 Corrie’s Andy Whyment and EastEnders’ Cliff Parisi were latecomers, while Ruthie Henshall and Russell Watson joined the lineup a few days in.

One viewer asked: "Assuming Steve McDonald/Ian Beale will enter after in some soap based themed thing but where’s??"

Another said: "But where is Steve and Ian?"

I'm A Celebrity 2021 is back on ITV
I'm A Celebrity 2021 is back on ITV. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, the celebs we have already met include former professional footballer David Ginola, Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge and Emmerdale’s Danny Miller.

ITV’s Richard Madeley, Strictly star Dame Arlene Phillips, Paralympic gold medal athlete Kadeena Cox and journalist Louise Minchin are also in the line up.

Olympic gold medallist diver Matty Lee, TV personality Snoochie Shy and music producer Naughty Boy complete the 2021 line up.

I'm A Celebrity 2021 airs every night on ITV at 9pm.

