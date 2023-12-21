Mrs Hinch reveals autism diagnosis as she and son Ronnie share condition

Mrs Hinch reveals autism diagnosis as she and son Ronnie share condition . Picture: Instagram/Mrs Hinch

By Hope Wilson

Influencer Mrs Hinch took to social media to share the news with her followers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mrs Hinch has revealed she and her eldest son Ronnie, four, have autism.

The mother-of-two wrote a heartfelt post on Instagram detailing her latest health update, while also sharing that her son was autistic as well.

Sophie, known on social media as Mrs Hinch, explained that she had been receiving messages from followers asking if Ronnie was autistic, however this is the first time she has publicly spoken about his autism.

Listen to Heart Xmas on Global Player, the official Heart app

Taking the Instagram, Mrs Hinch stated: "❤️ Autism ❤️ A question I am asked daily. Mrs Hinch, is Ronnie autistic? Yes, our wonderful Ronnie is autistic. In fact, I am too. Both Ron and I have had confirmation for a while now."

Mrs Hinch revealed that she and her son Ronnie have been diagnosed with autism. Pictured here with sons Lennie and Ronnie. Picture: Instagram/Mrs Hinch

The social media star continued:

"We decided as a family to take our time to process, to learn, to grow and to find our way together before we shared. So that’s exactly what we did and are continuing to do each day.

"We have hard days but we also have lots of magical days. And if only everyone accepted and understood autism, the world really would be a much better place.

"Ronnie, thank you for being ours, for being so precious and simply incredible. Because of you everything finally made sense to me after 33 years. You are my absolute inspiration in life. I love you Ron … Mummy is right here with you, in this together, forever xxx"

Mrs Hinch shared the sweet message alongside an image of her and Ronnie. Picture: Instagram/Mrs Hinch

Fans were quick to flood Mrs Hinch's comments with positive messages.

One user wrote: "I don’t comment much on anything, but I’m so glad other creators are spreading awareness on autism, I speak very loudly about autism, I would never want to change my beautiful son, but I want to help make a change in this world for him. Thank you for openly speaking out about a disability that is so complex and misunderstood ❤️"

Another added: "Love this honey. I think our kids teach us more than the other way round to be honest. 🤣 Loads of love to you all ❤️❤️❤️"

With a third, stating: "YES to another open and honest neurodivergent family embracing their authentic selves! We love you @mrshinchhome and Ron ❤️"

Mrs Hinch often posts about her children Ronnie and Lennie. Picture: Instagram/Mrs Hinch

Mrs Hinch's close friend Stacey Solomon, 34, showed her support for her friend by sharing an image of Sophie and Ronnie to her Instagram Story, alongside a white heart emoji.

The pair have been buddies for years after bonding over motherhood and their love of interior design, with Mrs Hinch also making a guest appearance on Stacey's show Sort Your Life Out.

Watch Mrs Hinch discuss her friendship with Stacey Solomon here:

Mrs Hinch talks about Stacey Solomon friendship

This latest health news comes after Ronnie was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease earlier this year after experiencing a persistent high temperature.

According to the NHS website, Kawasaki disease is a rare, non contagious disease that only affects around eight in every 100,000 children under the age of five in the UK. It causes swelling of the blood vessels throughout the body and can also affect the blood vessels supplying the heart muscle when not treated early enough.

Despite being hospitalised, Ronnie received treatment quickly as was able to return home shortly after receiving his diagnosis.

Read more: