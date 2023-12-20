Joe Swash reveals Stacey Solomon is 'terrorising' him this Christmas

Joe Swash reveals Stacey Solomon is 'terrorising' him this Christmas. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Hope Wilson

Joe Swash has made a candid confession.

Joe Swash, 41, has revealed that his wife Stacey Solomon, 34, is 'terrorising' him this Christmas, as her elf on shelf pranks at Pickle Cottage continue.

The Loose Women panellist has been delighting her children and Instagram followers alike with her mischievous elf on the shelf antics.

Despite being the target of the seasonal pranks, Joe insists that all of the trouble is worth it, as their children love seeing what will happen to him next.

An an interview with The Standard, Joe said: "We’ve been doing Elf on the Shelf for the last few weeks where this elf has just been terrorising me. It doesn’t seem to do anything to Stacey."

Joe Swash has been targeted by the elf on the shelf. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The ex-Eastenders actor continued: "The elf has literally been drawing on my face, been sticking Smarties to my pants. I know that it’s Stacey, but we pretend it’s the elf so with Stacey in front of the kids I’m like ‘oh, look what the elf has done Stace, very clever!'"

However Joe did confirm that all of the pranks are done in good faith and to keep the kids entertained, adding:

"We try to do out utmost to make it really special as possible for the kids.

"We’ve got a little elf [also called Joe] that we made last year on Crafty Christmas and it’s made out of like a loo roll and a ping pong ball but the kids love it."

Joe Swash revealed his children love the praks. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey and Joe have been getting into the festive spirit at home by creating giant nutcrackers and decorating their Christmas door.

The mother-of-five has also been encouraging her friends and family to get in the seasonal mood, by singing some special songs for her grandmother and her fellow care home residents.

The X Factor finalist rarely performs in public, and begged fans not to 'judge' after posting a video on Instagram of her serenading her loved ones.

Watch Stacey Solomon sing to her grandmother here:

Stacey Solomon sings for her grandmother’s 95th birthday

Stacey recently announced that her beloved grandma had moved closer to her, writing a heartwarming message about their relationship on social media.

The Sort Your Life Out presenter wrote: "🕊️ Got Grandma To Pickle Cottage 🕊️ I can’t even describe how lucky & grateful we feel that we finally managed to convince grandma to move closer to us. This week we’ve been settling her in and it’s been magical 🥹

"Thank you Grandma for building up your confidence, we know how hard it was to leave a place you’ve been your whole life. But we are so excited to be in your life with you every single day & make the most of the gift that you are. To the greatest Great Grandma in the world we love you 🤍"

Stacey Solomon's grandma has moved closer to Pickle Cottage. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

While Stacey and Joe's festive plans for the big day have not been revealed, it's sure to be a large celebration as this will be their youngest child Belle's first Christmas.

As well as Belle, Stacey and Joe share four-year-old son Rex and two-year-old daughter Rose.

Stacey is also mother to 15-year-old Zachary and 11-year-old Leighton from previous partnerships, while Joe is father to 16-year-old Harry from a prior relationship.

