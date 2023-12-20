Joe Swash reveals Stacey Solomon is 'terrorising' him this Christmas

20 December 2023, 12:21

Joe Swash reveals Stacey Solomon is 'terrorising' him this Christmas
Joe Swash reveals Stacey Solomon is 'terrorising' him this Christmas. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Hope Wilson

Joe Swash has made a candid confession.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Joe Swash, 41, has revealed that his wife Stacey Solomon, 34, is 'terrorising' him this Christmas, as her elf on shelf pranks at Pickle Cottage continue.

The Loose Women panellist has been delighting her children and Instagram followers alike with her mischievous elf on the shelf antics.

Despite being the target of the seasonal pranks, Joe insists that all of the trouble is worth it, as their children love seeing what will happen to him next.

An an interview with The Standard, Joe said: "We’ve been doing Elf on the Shelf for the last few weeks where this elf has just been terrorising me. It doesn’t seem to do anything to Stacey."

Joe Swash has been targeted by the elf on the shelf
Joe Swash has been targeted by the elf on the shelf. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The ex-Eastenders actor continued: "The elf has literally been drawing on my face, been sticking Smarties to my pants. I know that it’s Stacey, but we pretend it’s the elf so with Stacey in front of the kids I’m like ‘oh, look what the elf has done Stace, very clever!'"

However Joe did confirm that all of the pranks are done in good faith and to keep the kids entertained, adding:

"We try to do out utmost to make it really special as possible for the kids.

"We’ve got a little elf [also called Joe] that we made last year on Crafty Christmas and it’s made out of like a loo roll and a ping pong ball but the kids love it."

Joe Swash revealed his children love the praks
Joe Swash revealed his children love the praks. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey and Joe have been getting into the festive spirit at home by creating giant nutcrackers and decorating their Christmas door.

The mother-of-five has also been encouraging her friends and family to get in the seasonal mood, by singing some special songs for her grandmother and her fellow care home residents.

The X Factor finalist rarely performs in public, and begged fans not to 'judge' after posting a video on Instagram of her serenading her loved ones.

Watch Stacey Solomon sing to her grandmother here:

Stacey Solomon sings for her grandmother’s 95th birthday

Stacey recently announced that her beloved grandma had moved closer to her, writing a heartwarming message about their relationship on social media.

The Sort Your Life Out presenter wrote: "🕊️ Got Grandma To Pickle Cottage 🕊️ I can’t even describe how lucky & grateful we feel that we finally managed to convince grandma to move closer to us. This week we’ve been settling her in and it’s been magical 🥹

"Thank you Grandma for building up your confidence, we know how hard it was to leave a place you’ve been your whole life. But we are so excited to be in your life with you every single day & make the most of the gift that you are. To the greatest Great Grandma in the world we love you 🤍"

Stacey Solomon's grandma has moved closer to Pickle Cottage
Stacey Solomon's grandma has moved closer to Pickle Cottage. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

While Stacey and Joe's festive plans for the big day have not been revealed, it's sure to be a large celebration as this will be their youngest child Belle's first Christmas.

As well as Belle, Stacey and Joe share four-year-old son Rex and two-year-old daughter Rose.

Stacey is also mother to 15-year-old Zachary and 11-year-old Leighton from previous partnerships, while Joe is father to 16-year-old Harry from a prior relationship.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz News

Married At First Sight expert Mel Schilling reveals heartbreaking colon cancer diagnosis

Married At First Sight expert Mel Schilling reveals heartbreaking colon cancer diagnosis

When is Deal or No Deal back on TV?

When is Deal or No Deal back on TV?

TV & Movies

Who is Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper and how many children do they have?

Who is Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper and how many children do they have?

Celine Dion 'no longer has control over muscles' amid incurable Stiff-Person-Syndrome battle

Celine Dion 'no longer has control over muscles' amid incurable Stiff-Person-Syndrome battle

Married At First Sight fans share hopes that Thomas and Rozz will rekindle their relationship

Married At First Sight fans convinced that Thomas and Rozz will rekindle their relationship

Stacey Solomon urges fans to not 'judge' after sharing video of her singing to her grandmother

Stacey Solomon urges fans not to 'judge' after sharing video of her singing to grandmother

Inside the Radford's lavish Christmas celebrations

Inside the Radford's lavish Christmas celebrations amid family feud

Royal Variety: Bradley Walsh leaves viewers 'cringing' with awkward Kate and William joke

Royal Variety: Bradley Walsh leaves viewers 'cringing' with awkward Kate and William joke

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening hours 2023: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl

Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening times 2023: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl

Lifestyle

Driving experts have revealed how to defrost your car windscreen

Drivers shocked over 'magic' button which defrosts car windscreen in seconds

Lifestyle

Prosecco can cause bad hangovers

Prosecco hangovers are officially the worst, says wine expert

Food & Drink

Here's when your family is most likely to row on Christmas Day

Here's what time your family is most likely to argue on Christmas Day

Christmas

Henry George Reginald Molyneux Herbert met Queen Elizabeth II in her teenage years.

Who was Porchey in The Crown?

TV & Movies

What films are on TV this New Year's Day? Full schedule revealed

What films are on TV this New Year's Day? Full schedule revealed

TV & Movies

Emmerdale's Steve Halliwell health: Cause of death and illness

Emmerdale's Steve Halliwell health: Cause of death and illness

Politics plays a major role in royal drama The Crown.

Who plays Tony and Cherie Blair in The Crown?

TV & Movies

Emmerdale Zak Dingle actor Steve Halliwell dies aged 77

Emmerdale Zak Dingle actor Steve Halliwell dies aged 77

This hot water bottle for your feet will keep you cosy all winter long

You can now buy a hot water bottle for your feet

Lifestyle

Mother admits doesn't let her children believe in Santa or buy them Christmas gifts [stock image]

Mother admits doesn't let her children believe in Santa or buy them Christmas gifts

Lifestyle

Women sleep better next to their dogs than their partners, new research has revealed

Women sleep better next to their dogs than their partners, study reveals

Lifestyle

The former spouses co-parent their three children together.

Christine McGuinness opens up about living with ex Paddy as he 'dates other women'

Women feel the cold more than men, experts explains

Women feel the cold more than men, expert explains

Lifestyle

The new bed has been a huge hit with pet-owners

You can now buy a human-size dog bed that's perfect for napping

Lifestyle