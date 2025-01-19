Charlie Brooks facts: Dancing on Ice star's age, partner, children and TV career revealed

19 January 2025, 18:00

Charlie Brooks is competing on Dancing on Ice 2025
Charlie Brooks is competing on Dancing on Ice 2025. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Who is Charlie Brooks' boyfriend and daughter? Is she still in Eastenders? Here's all the fun and useful facts you need to know about the actress.

Charlie Brooks is no stranger to TV after rising to success on hit BBC soap EastEnders playing the famous Janine Butcher who pushed husband Barry off a cliff.

Now, swapping her acting script for ice skating blades, the actress is competing on ITV's Dancing on Ice with professional partner Eric Radford.

So as Charlie takes to the ice in the hope of impressing judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo, we take a closer look at her personal life including who her husband is, who her children are and much more.

Also, let's not forget the important facts like her age, height, net worth and of course, all her TV achievements.

Charlie Brooks laughing putting her ice skates on
Charlie Brooks has had a long career in TV and soaps. Picture: Charlie Brooks/Instagram

How old is Charlie Brooks and where is she from?

Born on May 3rd 1981, Charlie is currently 43 years old and will turn 44 in 2025.

She was born in Herfordshire but lived in Wales as a child. She eventually moved to London to attend the Ravenscourt Theatre School in Hammersmith. Her parents are Rowena and Danny Brooks and she is one of three children. She has brother Ben and sister Beth.

How tall is Charlie Brooks?

The EastEnders actress if around five foot five inches in height which is around 1.65m tall.

Who is Charlie Brooks' husband?

Charlie has never been married but has recently confirmed her new romance with boyfriend James Fuller, a TV producer.

She was once engaged to her ex-fiancé Tony Truman, an entrepreneur, and he is someone who is very much part of her life still despite their split in 2006. In fact, they're so close he lives in the flat above hers.

Charlie told Sunday magazine: "We knew our friendship would continue because that's how our relationship started. People ask if it’s weird still living together, but we're just getting on with it for Kiki's sake."

Talking on a podcast, she added: "The dynamic just works. We are going to grow old together, just in a very different way. He is absolutely my family and nothing will ever change that."

Charlie also dared architect Ben Hollington for around five years, but they split in 2017.

Does Charlie Brooks have any children?

Charlie has 20 year old daughter Kiki Brooks-Truman who she had with Tony. Following in her mother's footsteps in the hopes of becoming an actress.

She has moved to New York to study at NYU Tisch School of the Arts.

What TV shows has Charlie Brooks been on and what is her net worth?

Despite being most-famous for her time on EastEnders as Janine, Charlie has enjoyed quite the TV career. Some of her most popular shows include:

  • Lie With Me
  • I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!
  • The Bill
  • Wired
  • Bleak House

Charlie won her I'm A Celebrity series in 2012 too after camping with the likes of Ashley Roberts and David Haye. She has also had a successful stint in theatre performing in shows like Chitty Chatty Bang Bang.

The TV star has also hinted at a possible return to Albert Square ahead of their 40th anniversary.

Aside from acting on screen, she is also the founder of I Am Pro, a business helping aspiring actors.

In 2021, her net worth was estimated to be around £1.2million.

