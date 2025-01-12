Jayne Torvill facts: Dancing on Ice star's age, husband, children and more

12 January 2025, 18:06

Jayne Torvill has had a huge career after winning an Olympic gold medal
Jayne Torvill has had a huge career after winning an Olympic gold medal. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Are Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean married? And what is the professional ice skater's net worth? Here's everything you need to know.

Jayne Torvill is back in business this January 2025 as she returns to Dancing on Ice as a coach and judge for another year alongside her professional partner Christopher Dean.

After securing a spot on the popular ITV show in 2006, Jayne has now enjoyed a long-serving TV career following her rise to fame with Chris after their 1984 Olympic gold win with their iconic Balero.

The pair shot to fame more than thirty years ago as their performance on the ice saw them become the highest-scoring figure skaters of all time for their dance. They received almost straight 6.0s, the perfect score, for their work.

Now, as a head judge on the show presented by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern, here's everything you need to know about Jayne from her age, who her husband is and children. We also take a closer look at her relationship with Chris.

Jayne Torvill has a close friendship with her professional partner Christopher Dean
Jayne Torvill has a close friendship with her professional partner Christopher Dean. Picture: Getty

Who is Jayne Torvill and how old is she?

Born on October 7th 1957, Jayne turned 67 years old in 2024.

One of the UK's most famous professional ice dancer's, Jayne has not only an Olympic gold medal to brag about but also a bronze which she won in 1994. Now, a TV star in her own right, she enjoys bringing skating skills into celebrities lives on Dancing on Ice and also goes on tour with the show.

How tall is Jayne Torvill?

Petite, Jayne is 5ft 3inches tall which is around 1.6m tall.

Who is Jayne Torvill's husband?

Many fans of the ice skater assume she is married to her professional partner Chris but that has never been the case. She married husband Phil Christensen in 1990 who is a sound engineer. Typically, the couple keep their romance out of the spotlight and she only shares snippets on her social media page.

Jayne Torvill and her husband have two children together
Jayne Torvill and her husband have two children together. Picture: Jayne Torvill/Instagram

Who are Jayne Torvill's children?

Jayne has been brave, open and honest about her journey to become a mother after admitting she left it late to start a family of her own.

Talking to Piers Morgan on Life Stories, she said: "As a couple skating together, it's easy for the guy to go off and start a family because it wouldn't affect his skating. Whereas for me, it would have stopped what we were doing, so I left it quite late and I was into my forties by then.

"I got pregnant quite quickly and when I went to have a scan they said I had an ectopic pregnancy. So I went through the surgery and then it was obvious it was going to be more difficult. So we tried IVF for about a year. That, as a lot of women know, is traumatic in itself."

Now, Jayne is the proud parent of her two adopted children Kieran and Jessica who she fondly shares on social media.

Have Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean ever been together?

Despite their close relationship, Jayne and Chris have never been together or dated.

They have previously admitted they kissed as teenagers on the back of a bus when they were 14 which they find "funny" now.

Young Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean competing at the Olympics
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean broke records with their Olympic performances. Picture: Getty

What is Jayne Torvill's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jayne has amassed a net worth of around £6.4million. Her sporting career, TV appearances, sponsorship deals and tours will have all helped her achieve these financial sums.

