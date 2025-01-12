Christopher Dean facts: Dancing on Ice star's age, wife, children and more

Christopher Dean has been on Dancing on Ice since 2006. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Is Christopher Dean still with Karen Barber? And what is his net worth? Here's everything you need to know about the Olympic ice skater.

Christopher Dean is back in his judge's seat for Dancing on Ice 2025 alongside Jayne Torvill, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo.

Having a successful and fully established career on TV over the last decade, Chris first found fame after he won an incredible Olympic gold in 1984 ice skating the Bolero with Jayne.

The pair shot to fame more than thirty years ago as their performance on the ice saw them become the highest-scoring figure skaters of all time for their dance. They received almost straight 6.0s, the perfect score, for their work. They also achieved a bronze medal in another round of the competition.

So as we watch Chris help a new line up of celebrities compete on the ice, here's everything you need to about him from his age, height, wife and children as well as his all-important net worth.

Christopher Dean is professional partners with Jayne Torvill. Picture: Getty

Who is Christopher Dean and how old is he?

Born on July 27th 1958, Chris celebrated his 66th birthday in 2024.

He is most known for his Olympic achievements with his professional partner Jayne as they become British ice skating royalty following their Olympic win.

Since then, he has thoroughly enjoyed his role on ITV's Dancing on Ice where he started as a trainer before making head judge.

How tall is Dancing on Ice's Christopher Dean?

The skating professional measures in at 5ft 11inches which is around 1.8m tall.

Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill launched to fame after their iconic performance of the Bolero. Picture: Getty

Who is Christopher Dean's wife?

Chris is currently in a relationship with former Dancing on Ice judge and trainer Karen Barber. The couple have been together since 2011 but have never married.

Prior to this romance, the TV judge has been married twice before. His first wife was Isabelle Duchesnay who he was married to from 1991-1993. She was a French-Canadian World ice dance champion who he met while helping her and her brother choreograph performances.

A year after their divorce, he wed Jill Trenary, an American skater, who he was with from 1994-2010.

Has Christopher Dean ever been in a relationship with Jayne Torvill?

A popular assumption by many but no, Chris and Jayne have never been romantically together. They've admitted to sharing a kiss at 14, an event they both find very funny now.

Who are Christopher Dean's children?

Chris welcomed two children with his second wife Jill. He keeps his two sons away from the spotlight mostly but we know they're called Jack, aged 26, and Sam, aged 24.

The skater does share the odd photo of his two boys on social media as they enjoy their travels and hobbies together.

Christopher Dean and Karen Barber have been together since 2011. Picture: Getty

What is Christopher Dean's net worth?

Christopher's net worth isn't widely known but it's estimated to be around £6million.

