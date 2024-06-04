Clarkson's Farm fans delighted as Lisa Hogan shares Gerald Cooper update following cancer diagnosis

4 June 2024, 12:57 | Updated: 4 June 2024, 13:39

Gerald Cooper is a cast member on Clarkson's Farm
Gerald Cooper is a cast member on Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Amazon Prime Video/Instagram/@diddlysquat.farmshop

By Hope Wilson

Clarkson's Farm viewers were shocked when Gerald Cooper revealed his cancer diagnosis.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Clarkson's Farm star Lisa Hogan, 50, has given fans an update on Gerald Cooper, 74, after he revealed his cancer diagnosis during the latest season.

Viewers were left heartbroken after fan-favourite Gerald disclosed he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer last year, leaving him 'terrified'.

But now it looks like the 74-year-old farmer is in good spirits, as Jeremy Clarkson's partner Lisa, shared a sweet video of Gerald with fellow Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper, 25.

In the quick clip viewers can see Lisa, Kaleb and Gerald on a 'family trip' in Oxfordshire, while the youngest Cooper teases his fellow passengers.

Gerald is a cast member on Clarkson's Farm
Gerald is a cast member on Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

Kaleb playfully states: "Can I have the window up now, please? I'm cold. Are we there yet? Can we have the air-con on?"

Lisa then turns to Gerald and jokes: "Dad, can you please control your son!" Viewers then catch a glimpse of Gerald chuckling in the front seat before the video ends.

There is a long-running joke between the Clarkson's Farm cast that Gerald is Kaleb's father, as they both share the same last name.

However Lisa put these rumours to bed, by titling the clip: "Family trip out (& no Gerald isn’t @cooper_kaleb‘s actual dad)."

Watch Gerald Cooper joke with Kaleb Cooper and Lisa Hogan here:

Gerald Cooper spends time with Kaleb Cooper and Lisa Hogan

Fans were overjoyed to see Gerald in good form, with many of them taking to the comments section to send messages of support.

One user wrote: "So glad to see gerald🥰. And kaleb is so funny 😂"

Another added: "The funniest people glad your doing well Gerald"

While a third stated: "So good to see Gerald laughing. 👍"

Gerald Cooper could be seen laughing in the video
Gerald Cooper could be seen laughing in the video. Picture: Instagram/@thetallirish

Gerald's cancer diagnosis came as a shock to viewers and his Clarkson's Farm colleagues, who were very concerned with the farmer's health.

During one emotional episode Jeremy broke the news to fans stating: "Gerald’s got cancer. Oh s**"."

While speaking to Kaleb, Jeremy continued: "I’ve been phoning around, doctors and things I know, and his odds are really good but it’s scaring him to death."

The 25-year-old replied: "He doesn’t understand, you know that."

Jeremy added: "I know he doesn’t understand and he’s bewildered because, for obvious reasons, somebody said, ‘Look, I’m sorry it’s cancer’, and that’s all he heard.

"He’s desperately upset, terrified. Poor man."

Gerald Cooper opened up about his cancer diagnosis on Clarkson's Farm
Gerald Cooper opened up about his cancer diagnosis on Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

At the end of season three viewers watched as Gerald gave a moving speech to his fellow cast and crew, stating: "I would like to thank everybody, all of the film crew and all my friends here. All of you have been so kind to me and my family. So thank you very much."

While it isn't clear what Gerald's current health status is, followers are delighted to see him enjoying himself.

