Fans slam Holly Willoughby for wearing 'designer clothes instead of Primark'

Holly Willoughby has an incredible wardrobe of designer clothes. Picture: Instagram @Hollywilloughby

A recent outfit worn by the This Morning host had a price tag of more than £600.

Mum of three Holly Willoughby always rocks glamorous outfits while presenting This Morning, but lately fans have been noticing that her outfits are less high street and more high end.

A recent ensemble worn by Holly on the daytime show cost a staggering £608 in total.

The John Lewis jumper cost £69, Topshop skirt cost £39 and the priciest part of the outfit - the boots - cost a huge £505 from European brand Clergerie.

In the past Holly has been known for rocking heels from the high street and has been partial to Office stilettos or LK Bennett court shoes.

Fans still adored the look which she shared on Instagram but commented that they'd love to see her in some more affordable clothing.

One Instagram user said: "Gorgeous as ever, but I'd love to see you in something from Primark." while another moaned "Shame the boots cost £505!"

Holly has recently teamed up with Marks & Spencer for a new partnership which will offer affordable fashion to her fans.

Her new autumn edit is on sale in stores and online now.

