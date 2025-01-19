Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean's ice skating achievements from medals to championship titles

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have been ice skating royalty in their career
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have been ice skating royalty in their career.

By Zoe Adams

The Dancing on Ice judges are famous for their Olympic gold medal but what else have they won and achieved?

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will forever go down in history as one of the greatest British ice skating duos of all time.

Now head judges on Dancing on Ice, the pair have achieved a lot during their lives and careers which all peaked when they won that iconic gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo in 1984.

And while many will attribute their fame to that medal and of course the renowned Bolero that celebrities are still trying to perform now on the ice, their skating career actually had many more amazing moments.

From medals, to championships to breaking records, here's a look back at all the ice skating achievements of Jayne and Chris over the years.

The Dancing on Ice judges have been performing for 40 years
The Dancing on Ice judges have been performing for 40 years.

Why was Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean's gold medal so special?

Not only did the skating duo win gold, a first for British competitors, but they also broke records with their score as they achieved a full house of 6.0, becoming the highest-scoring figure skaters of all time for a single performance.

Their routine for the Bolero was choreographed by themselves and was without any required elements such as a spin or a lift. Speaking on reflection, Jayne has said the performance now wouldn't make it through qualifications.

She said in an interview: "Nowadays, with the rules of the competition, it’s quite a technical thing rather than a creative thing. The skaters have to include certain types of lifts, certain types of steps – none of which are contained in Boléro. So I don’t know how it would go down – we’d probably be breaking the rules."

Chris added: “Everything moves on. But at the time, [Boléro] was definitely the pinnacle. And a lot of people still hold that to be true of it as an artistic piece, a passionate and emotional piece.”

The performance and win saw them both win Sports Personality of the Year and the moment even now, goes down as one of the greatest sporting achievements of all time.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean shot to fame after their performance of the Bolero
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean shot to fame after their performance of the Bolero.

Did Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean win any other medals?

Heading back to the Olympics to prove themselves, Jayne and Chris also competed in the 1994 games in Norway. With new rules and a lot of controversy around scoring, the pair emerged with a bronze medal.

What other achievements and Championship titles have Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill won?

The Olympic gold was a highlight but the duo have won many other things in their skating career making them truly the best in the business.

Chris and Jayne first joined forces in 1975 and in 1978, they had already won the British National Championships. And then in 1981, after being able to quit their full time jobs to focus on their sport, they won their first World Championship. A title they won four times consecutively.

They then went professional following their Olympic win and went on to win the World Professional Championships five times.

Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill have also won numerous championship titles
Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill have also won numerous championship titles.

What else has Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean achieved in their career?

Aside from their titles and medals, Jayne and Chris have had a for filling career in choreography, training and doing their own tours and shows.

Let's also not forget their spot on Dancing on Ice, one of ITV's most successful TV shows, which has seen them go from coaches to head judges.

Set to end their ice skating career once and for all, in 2025 they're doing their farewell tour in the UK, One Last Dance, and will then retire from the sport.

