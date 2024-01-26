Jonnie Irwin shares health update from hospital amid cancer battle

26 January 2024, 10:57

Jonnie Irwin pictured in hospital and with his wife Jessica, and their three children Rex, Rafa and Cormac
Jonnie Irwin has revealed he is back in hospital. Picture: Instagram/Jonnie Irwin

By Hope Wilson

How is Jonnie Irwin and what is his latest health update?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jonnie Irwin, 50, has revealed he is back in hospital and 'hasn't slept for six nights' as his cancer battle continues.

The Escape to the Country presenter took to Instagram to share a health update with his 241,000 followers, letting them know the latest news on his cancer journey.

Jonnie- who is married to Jessica Holmes, 40, and father to Rex, four, Rafa, two and Cormac, two- was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in 2020 and has documented his treatment ever since. Earlier this year Jonnie credited his diet as being one of the reasons he's 'still here'.

Now, the A Place in the Sun host has announced he is once again in hospital and has been waiting to receive an MRI.

Jonnie Irwin looks at the camera
Jonnie Irwin has given a health update. Picture: Instagram/ Jonnie Irwin

Jonnie shared an image of himself in a hospital gown with the caption: "This is look of a man who’s not slept for 6 nights and awaiting a full body MRI scan of at least an hour. If you haven’t had one they’re claustrophobic and claustrophobic and omit loud random noises. Joy.

"Take note on attempt of a jaunty not on my gown! I’m expecting to come out to news of India all out 195! ##alwaystrying #mri #livingwithcancer #nhs."

Jonnie Irwin in hospital
Jonnie Irwin shared an image from hospital. Picture: Instagram/Jonnie Irwin

Late last year Jonnie announced he was in hospital yet again, this time for 'blood tests and scans', but was allowed home shortly after doctors discovered his liver function was 'heading in the right direction'.

This meant he was able to celebrate his 50th birthday with his family in Spain's Costa del Sol, after previously believing he wouldn't reach the milestone age.

Speaking to HELLO!, Jonnie said: "I feel really privileged to be able to celebrate my birthday looking at blue skies and with sand between my toes.

"I had an early birthday party at the start of the year because I didn't think I'd make it. It was like being at my own wake; lots of fun, lots of dancing. But here I am. I view it as a complete triumph."

Watch Jonnie Irwin discuss his cancer here:

Jonnie Irwin discusses his cancer diagnosis

Last year Jonnie and Jessica celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary, with Jonnie posting a moving message to his wife on Instagram.

The 50-year-old wrote: "7 years married to this Angel. I use this term because the love she shows to others is beyond comparison. Last night was just us; chatting, planning and gossiping. So good."

Parents to Rex, Rafa and Cormac, Jonnie has opened up about how he wants to spend as much time with their boys and make the most out of every experience.

Jonnie Irwin with his wife Jessica and sons Rex, Rafa and Cormac
Jonnie Irwin shares three sons with wife Jessica. Picture: Instagram/ Jonnie Irwin

In an interview with HELLO!, Jonnie stated: "I don't know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive, and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it.

"But now I want to make plans. I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart."

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Claudia Winkleman poses with hooded figures and gold coins alongside Ardross Castle

The Traitors application how to apply for season 3

TV & Movies

Harry from The Traitors has a famous girlfriend

Who is Harry from The Traitors girlfriend Anna Maynard?

TV & Movies

The Traitors Castle: Where is the show filmed?

Where is the castle in The Traitors?

TV & Movies

The Traitors Harry: How old is he, what is his job and who is his girlfriend?

The Traitors Harry: How old is he, what is his job and who is his girlfriend?

TV & Movies

Coleen Nolan pictured with her sisters Maureen and Linda

Coleen Nolan shares health news after recent cancer scare

Kate Middleton ex-boyfriend: Who is Rupert Finch?

Who is Kate Middleton's ex-boyfriend Rupert Finch?

Celebrities

The Traitors pose with Claudia Winkleman

Who is the favourite to win The Traitors? Latest odds revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island's Georgia Steel and Tom Clare clearly have a history together

What happened between Tom Clare and Georgia Steel?

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

How much do The Traitors win?

How much do The Traitors win?

TV & Movies

Anton Danyluk on Love Island All Stars

Anton Danyluk: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-girlfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

The Traitors has had a successful two seasons

Will there be a Traitors season 3? Everything we know so far

TV & Movies

The Traitors contestant Andrew's scars explained after car crash left him dead

The Traitors contestant Andrew's scars explained after car crash left him dead

TV & Movies

Who is Andrew from The Traitors? Age, job and horror car accident explained

Who is Andrew from The Traitors? Age, job and horror car accident explained

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Huge waves on the beach and woman struggling with rainbow umbrella

2024 UK storm names of the year so far

Weather

The Traitors contestants get paid a daily fee to appear on the show

How much do The Traitors contestants get paid to be on the show?

Chris Taylor and Sophie Piper are getting to know each other on Love Island All Stars

What happened between Love Island's Chris Taylor and Sophie Piper?

TV & Movies

Georgia Steel is a contestant on Love Island All Stars

Georgia Steel: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island's Tom Clare and Samie Elishi have split

What happened between Love Island's Tom Clare and Samie Elishi? Their relationship explained

TV & Movies

Molly Smith is looking for a partner on Love Island All Stars

Molly Smith: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Toby Aromolaran smiles at the camera

Toby Aromolaran: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-girlfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Chris Taylor smiles

Chris Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-girlfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Georgia Harrison smiles at the camera

Georgia Harrison: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Callum Jones has signed up for Love Island All Stars

Callum Jones: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-girlfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Mitchel Taylor is hoping to find his perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Mitch Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-girlfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Liberty Poole poses for the Love Island All Stars photoshoot and smiles at the camera

Liberty Poole: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Joshua Ritchie is heading into Love Island All Stars

Josh Ritchie: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-girlfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Hannah Elizabeth is hoping to find her perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Hannah Elizabeth: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Arabella Chi and Tom Clare appear to have a romantic connection

What happened between Tom Clare and Arabella Chi? Their relationship explained

TV & Movies