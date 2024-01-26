Jonnie Irwin shares health update from hospital amid cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin has revealed he is back in hospital. Picture: Instagram/Jonnie Irwin

By Hope Wilson

How is Jonnie Irwin and what is his latest health update?

Jonnie Irwin, 50, has revealed he is back in hospital and 'hasn't slept for six nights' as his cancer battle continues.

The Escape to the Country presenter took to Instagram to share a health update with his 241,000 followers, letting them know the latest news on his cancer journey.

Jonnie- who is married to Jessica Holmes, 40, and father to Rex, four, Rafa, two and Cormac, two- was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in 2020 and has documented his treatment ever since. Earlier this year Jonnie credited his diet as being one of the reasons he's 'still here'.

Now, the A Place in the Sun host has announced he is once again in hospital and has been waiting to receive an MRI.

Jonnie Irwin has given a health update. Picture: Instagram/ Jonnie Irwin

Jonnie shared an image of himself in a hospital gown with the caption: "This is look of a man who’s not slept for 6 nights and awaiting a full body MRI scan of at least an hour. If you haven’t had one they’re claustrophobic and claustrophobic and omit loud random noises. Joy.

"Take note on attempt of a jaunty not on my gown! I’m expecting to come out to news of India all out 195! ##alwaystrying #mri #livingwithcancer #nhs."

Jonnie Irwin shared an image from hospital. Picture: Instagram/Jonnie Irwin

Late last year Jonnie announced he was in hospital yet again, this time for 'blood tests and scans', but was allowed home shortly after doctors discovered his liver function was 'heading in the right direction'.

This meant he was able to celebrate his 50th birthday with his family in Spain's Costa del Sol, after previously believing he wouldn't reach the milestone age.

Speaking to HELLO!, Jonnie said: "I feel really privileged to be able to celebrate my birthday looking at blue skies and with sand between my toes.

"I had an early birthday party at the start of the year because I didn't think I'd make it. It was like being at my own wake; lots of fun, lots of dancing. But here I am. I view it as a complete triumph."

Last year Jonnie and Jessica celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary, with Jonnie posting a moving message to his wife on Instagram.

The 50-year-old wrote: "7 years married to this Angel. I use this term because the love she shows to others is beyond comparison. Last night was just us; chatting, planning and gossiping. So good."

Parents to Rex, Rafa and Cormac, Jonnie has opened up about how he wants to spend as much time with their boys and make the most out of every experience.

Jonnie Irwin shares three sons with wife Jessica. Picture: Instagram/ Jonnie Irwin

In an interview with HELLO!, Jonnie stated: "I don't know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive, and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it.

"But now I want to make plans. I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart."

