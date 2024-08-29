Martine McCutcheon appears to take 'swipe' at estranged husband Jack McManus with cryptic post

Martine McCutcheon has posted a cryptic statement on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Martine McCutcheon/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Martine McCutcheon has spoken out after splitting from husband Jack McManus.

Martine McCutcheon, 48, appears to have taken a swipe at her estranged husband Jack McManus, 40, after the couple announced their split earlier this month.

The mother-of-one took to Instagram this week to post a heartfelt statement which appeared to hint at her dramatic break-up.

The post read: "August 27th, 2024, I didn't have the year I wanted, I had the year I needed. I didn't have the year I wanted, I had the year I needed. I grew so much this year and for that I am grateful."

This comes after the ex-EastEnders actress announced the end of her 12-year marriage last week, sharing a heartbreaking post on social media.

Martine McCutcheon and her husband Jack McManus have split. Picture: Getty

The statement read: "After much thought and consideration, Jack has decided it's best for us to separate after 18 years together and I accept his decision."

She continued: "We are both so very blessed and grateful for our beautiful, 9 year old son Rafferty, who's happiness and welfare, has always been, and will continue to be, our number 1 priority.

"We both of course, still cherish and look forward to being parents together to our wonderful boy for the rest of our lives...

"Whilst this decision has evolved over a period of time, we are still finding our new way forward as a family and kindly ask for some privacy at this time... Especially for our little boy."

Martine McCutcheon appeared to hint at her split on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Martine McCutcheon

Martine added: "Our love for Rafferty, is something that will never, waver, or change and we obviously want to protect him and help him feel as safe and secure as possible.

"Many thanks in advance for your respect and support, at this difficult time... And I continue to send Jack, all the love, luck and happiness for the next chapter of his. Rafferty and I (as always,) are rooting for you!

"Thank you all, for the love and support, now and always...Martine.xx"

Martine McCutcheon and Jack McManus were together for 18 years. Picture: Instagram/Martine McCutcheon

Attempting to take her mind off their parting, Martine has been holidaying in Marbella with her nine-year-old son Rafferty this past week.

She shared some sweet posts of their time in Spain, writing: "Love these pics of us on our last night in Marbella. 🥰🙌🏼☀️🌊😎🩷🙏🏽⭐️"

While the 48-year-old enjoyed her time in the sun, Jack remained at the couple's Surrey home and spoke to reporters about his split.

Martine McCutcheon announced her split from Jack McManus on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Martine McCutcheon

When quizzed by the Mail Online, Jack, discussed his marriage breakdown, telling the publication: "There is nothing more to add. I will not be saying anything more about this."

Jack's aunt has also opened up regarding the couple's split, and when asked by Mail Online why they chose to separate, she revealed: "I really can't say. Jack's mum is over there with him now. I am looking after the dog.

"It's been hard. There's been a lot going on. My sister just lost her husband as well. It was very sudden. It was announced two months ago now."