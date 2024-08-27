Stacey Solomon fans defend star as she's targeted by body-shamers over holiday snaps

27 August 2024, 14:53

Stacey Solomon fans have defended the mother-of-five from body-shamer
Stacey Solomon fans have defended the mother-of-five from body-shamer. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Hope Wilson

Stacey Solomon's followers have jumped to her defence after the I'm A Celebrity winner received negative comments online.

Stacey Solomon, 34, has been backed by fans after cruel body-shamers targeted her body positive images.

Last week the Loose Women panelist shared a series of sweet images on Instagram of herself on holiday with her husband, ex-EastEnders actor Joe Swash, 42, and their children.

Despite the Sort Your Life Out host receiving praise online following her candid posts, some commenters asked Stacey if she had "any baby news on the way."

This statement angered the mother-of-five's followers, with many taking to the comment section to defend Stacey against the body-shamers.

Stacey Solomon received backlash from body-shamers online
Stacey Solomon received backlash from body-shamers online. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

One user wrote: "It is rude to look at someone's body and tell them they look pregnant. She has had 5 kids and has a normal body. Also regardless of her body, it is rude to ask if someone is pregnant, going to have kids, etc - maybe consider that someone could have lost a baby. Just think before you speak. And it's not tuff or tough, it is rude, try not sharing your observations on people's appearances."

Another added: "This isn't on her not to put up pictures, it's up to you to keep your mouth shut. Imagine if God forbid someone had just lost a baby and you comment about being pregnant. Just learn when not to say things."

With a third stating: "Always one person who doesn’t understand that you DON’T COMMENT ON OTHER PEOPLES BODIES."

Stacey Solomon received praise from fans online
Stacey Solomon received praise from fans online. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

This comes after Stacey revealed she felt "conscious" about posting pictures of herself online.

Taking to Instagram, The X Factor singer shared a powerful statement alongside some beach photos.

Stacey wrote: "I haven’t committed to the gym this year the way I was able to last year. I don’t know why but For some reason I was conscious about it before coming away.

"I Worried people would notice (so silly I know as I usually don’t even think about those things, but I felt a weird pressure🙈) However looking back on pics from the beach yesterday I can see I’m still so beautiful. I look A little different from my last holiday but just as beautiful. 🤍

"Doing my everything to make sure my girls know how beautiful they are and don’t measure their beauty against anyone else. And do the things they love because they make them feel good, not look a certain way 🤍"

Stacey Solomon opened up about feeling "conscious" about posting pictures online
Stacey Solomon opened up about feeling "conscious" about posting pictures online. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

This comes after Stacey posted a defiant message at the start of the year, declaring that 2024 was going to be her "f*** it" year.

The Renovation Rescue host shared an image of herself in a red bikini, writing: "Anyway it is the “F**k it” year so posting these because, Well because f**k it why not 😂 Happy Thursday Everyone 🖤 And just a little note to say… wear the bikini. Your body deserve to wear whatever you put it in. As long as it makes you happy who cares!"

Stacey Solomon has been holidaying in Turkey with her family
Stacey Solomon has been holidaying in Turkey with her family. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey has previously opened up about losing her confidence after having children, writing on her Instagram Stories: "Honestly, I think this is another example of me just losing my confidence a bit. I don't know if it's having 2 babies so close & hormones everywhere.

"I love being stupid & silly & cleaning the house like a loser. This is what I hope the f*** it year bings most of all: the ability to let go & just be me and do what makes me laugh out loud!!"

