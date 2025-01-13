My Mum Your Dad cancelled after two series – due to lack of men

Fans are hoping My Mum Your Dad will be back for a second series. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Why has My Mum Your Dad been cancelled? Here is everything we know.

The hit ITV show fronted by Davina McCall, My Mum Your Dad, has been cancelled after two series.

Following its inception in 2023, the show has seen many couples remain together, including Roger and Janey from season one and Danny and Jenny from season two.

However after two successful years, ITV have confirmed that the programme will not return in 2025, however they may "revisit the show at some point."

Announcing the news, an ITV spokesperson said: "My Mum Your Dad achieved a fantastic audience response across its two series, and the show's boxsets continue to deliver a strong performance on ITVX."

My Mum Your Dad has been cancelled. Picture: ITV

They continued: "There are currently no plans for a new series in 2025 owing to other priorities in our schedule, but we may revisit the show at some point beyond that."

However a TV insider told The Sun that a lack of contestants was the main issue behind the show's demise.

The source said: "Strangely there were lots of stunning women in the 45 to 65 bracket who wanted to take part, but a sad dearth of men who fitted the bill."

They added: "This was a problem they encountered in 2024 when they tried to make the second series and just about managed to get enough candidates together.

"But when it came to the third outing they realised it was just going to be too difficult, and decided taking a break might be the best option."

Watch Davina McCall discuss My Mum Your Dad here:

Davina McCall talks new series: My Mum, Your Dad!

Three pairings who appeared on the show are still together, including Roger and Janey from series one, with Danny and Jenny, and Vicky and David from series two also remaining in a relationship.

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, fans were quick to give their verdict on the shocking announcement.

One fan wrote: "That's a shame. A huge shame."

Another added: "Huge shame, it was the best show of its kind on the screen in my opinion."

With a third stating: "Disappointing."