Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby's return to TV confirmed

By Alice Dear

Phillip Schofield will return to ITV to host the Soap Awards, while Holly Willoughby will return to the This Morning sofa.

Phillip Schofield, 61, and Holly Willoughby, 42, will return to TV in a matter days.

This comes less than a week after it was announced that Phil was leaving This Morning amid reports of a feud between the star and his co-presenter Holly.

Phil left the hit ITV morning show "with immediate effect" after 21 years with Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary paying a very short tribute to the broadcaster.

Now, it has been confirmed when the presenting duo will return to our screens.

While Holly is confirmed to be returning to the This Morning sofa on Monday 5th June, Phillip will be hosting the Soap Awards on Tuesday 6th June.

Holly's return will take place after the half-term break. The star usually only takes the week of the holidays off from the show, however, she took an extra week off following Phil's exit.

It is currently unknown who will be hosting the show alongside Holly on the Monday, but it is expected to be a member of the This Morning family.

Meanwhile, Phillip will host the 2023 Soap Awards – which are pre-recorded – and will air on 6th June at 8pm noon ITV1.

In the statement announcing his exit from This Morning, Phillip confirmed that he would still be hosting the award ceremony.

His message to fans, released last weekend, read: "I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.

"I'd like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning's amazing viewers – and I'll see you all for the Soap Awards next month."

