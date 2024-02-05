The Masked Singer's Eiffel Tower 'named' by fans who are convinced of identity

5 February 2024, 13:18

Could Eiffel Tower's identity have been revealed?
Could Eiffel Tower's identity have been revealed? Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Viewers of The Masked Singer think they have worked out who is behind Eiffel Tower - but are they right?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Masked Singer continued on ITV on Saturday night, with Eiffel Tower taking to the stage to perform Stay by Rihanna.

While the episode later saw Dippy Egg unmasked as Nicky Campell and Maypole as The Pussycat Dolls' Melody Thornton, Eiffel Tower's identity will continue to be a mystery until they are unmasked - or will it?

Viewers of the hit singing show are convinced they have worked out who is behind the mask, and the consensus is that it is Kym Mazelle.

Kym Mazelle, 63, was a former member of the group Soul II Soul before going solo with hits such as Wait, No More Tears and Young Hearts Run Free.

Kym Mazelle was part of the British group Soul II Soul before going solo with hits such as 'Young Hearts Run Free'
Kym Mazelle was part of the British group Soul II Soul before going solo with hits such as 'Young Hearts Run Free'. Picture: Getty

One person took to X (formerly Twitter) to write: "I’m pretty sure that is Kym Mazelle," while another commented: "Just caught up with @MaskedSingerUK. Don’t usually tweet my guesses but here they are from my most to least confident. Eiffel Tower - Kym Mazelle."

Meanwhile, others are still convinced Eiffel Tower is Hannah Waddingham or even 80s sensation Tiffany, best known for the some I Think We're Alone Now.

So far on The Masked Singer, Eiffel Tower has performed Flowers by Miley Cyrus and Angels by Robbie Williams as well as dropping some clues along the way.

The judges have so far guessed Sarah Jessica Parker, Sheridan Smith, Kim Cattrall, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Bonnie Tyler and Macy Grey. Meanwhile, people online have thrown out names such as Ruby Wax, Vicki Michelle and Kim Catrall.

Eiffel Tower has so far sang Stay by Rihanna, Flowers by Miley Cyrus and Angels by Robbie Williams
Eiffel Tower has so far sang Stay by Rihanna, Flowers by Miley Cyrus and Angels by Robbie Williams. Picture: ITV

So far, seven of the Masked Singers have been revealed, the first in week one being Grammy-award-winning singer Dionne Warwick as Weather.

This was followed by Chicken Caesar Salad being revealed as Alexander Armstrong, Rat as Shirley Ballas and Bubble Tea as Julie Sawalha before Lorraine Kelly shocked everyone as she was revealed to be Owl.

