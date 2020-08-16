Where was A Suitable Boy filmed? Locations in Lucknow revealed

Where was A Suitable Boy filmed? And where is the river set? Find out everything about the BBC series...

A Suitable Boy is the new Sunday evening drama that has got the nation hooked.

The six-part series tells the story of literature student Lata Mehra whose widowed mother Rupa is desperate for her to find a suitable boy.

An adaptation of Vikram Seth’s 1993 novel, it features a host of talented Bollywood actors including Tabu and Ishaan Khatter.

But where is A Suitable Boy filmed? And what locations is it set in? Here’s what you need to know…

A lot of A Suitable Boy was filmed in Lucknow. Picture: BBC

Where was A Suitable Boy filmed?

A Suitable Boy was filmed mostly in Lucknow in India.

The capital city of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has beautiful mosques and minarets, making it the perfect backdrop for the series.

The yellow Kapoor family home was also filmed in Lucknow, such as the yellow Kapoor family home.

Meanwhile, the scenes at Brahmpur University were shot at the city’s King George Medical College, which is where Lata first meets love interest Kabir.

The cricket nets and polo fields are filmed at the revered private school La Martiniere College.

The river is A Suitable Boy is set at the sacred river Narmada. Picture: BBC

The scene where Lara meets shoe maker Haresh in a tannery in Kanpur was shot in a real-life tannery on location.

Speaking to The Radio Times about the location, Lata Mehra actress Tanya Maniktala said: “In Kanpur, we were shooting… with Haresh [Khanna, played by Namit Das], and we were actually in a tannery, and the smell – whatever you see on screen, it’s the truth, we’re not acting. It was great.”

She also added: “I think [filming in India] that was the best idea ever, because that adds so much authenticity to all the characters, and the experience, and the scene.”

Where is the river scene for A Suitable Boy filmed?

The river from A Suitable Boy is shot at the sacred river Narmada which is situated in the central Indian town of Maheshwar overlooked by the beautiful fort and temple complex Ahilya Fort.

