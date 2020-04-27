Who is Ant Middleton’s wife? And how many children do they have together?

27 April 2020, 19:00 | Updated: 27 April 2020, 19:01

Ant Middleton and his wife Emilie
Ant Middleton and his wife Emilie. Picture: Instagram

Is SAS: Who Dares Wins' Ant Middleton married? And how many children does he have? Find out everything...

Former soldier Ant Middleton is one of the toughest men on TV, putting a new bunch of celebrities through their paces on SAS: Who Dares Wins.

But the 39-year-old also has another side to him, as a husband and father of five children.

So, who is Ant Middleton’s wife? And what do we know about their family life?

Who is Ant Middleton's wife Emilie Middleton?

Ant is happily married to Emilie Middleton, after the pair met in Chelmsford, Essex back in 2004.

Ant Middleton and his wife Emilie have been together since 2004
Ant Middleton and his wife Emilie have been together since 2004. Picture: Instagram

Opening up about their first encounter, Emilie previously told The Sun: “I was 24 and working at a bar in Chelmsford. It was love at first sight.

Read More: Where is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins set?

“He was so cheeky and funny, as well as good-looking and muscular, and I knew he was The One.”

The pair got married in May 2006 in Antigua, before moving in together in married quarters in Taunton.

Ant has previously praised his wife for keeping his family going when he was deployed to Afghanistan.

He said: "I was quite selfish and put my career first for a long time, but I wanted to spend more time at home.

"I used not to write home much. It’s easier just to focus on what you’re doing when you’re out there.

"I had a single-minded attitude towards what I was doing and I was quite selfish really.”

While we don’t know much Emilie, she does have a Twitter account, but last posted back in 2018.

How many children does Ant Middleton have?

Ant Middleton is a father of five children, four of which he shares with Emilie, and a son from a previous relationship.

The couple had their first daughter, Shyla, in September 2007, and son Gabriel in March 2009.

Next came daughter Priseis in September 2015, before youngest Bligh was welcomed in October 2016.

Now Read: Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins full line-up revealed from Katie Price to Joey Essex and Jack Maynard

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who is Paul Sinha? Find out everything about The Chase star

Who is Chaser Paul Sinha and what has he said about his Parkinson's diagnosis?
Whitney Dean has gone missing from Walford

Where is Whitney Dean in EastEnders and what happened to her?
The star opened up about her weight loss

Anne Hegerty weight loss: how The Chase star lost 3 stone

Anne has been on The Chase for years

Is Anne Hegerty married and how old is The Chase star?

Fayth has wowed the UK

Britain's Got Talent golden buzzer contestant Fayth reveals whole family cried at incredible audition

Trending on Heart

This chocolate quiz has left people doubting how much they love their chocolate bars

This viral chocolate bar challenge has left even the biggest chocoholics stumped, but can you figure it out?

Lifestyle

Mark has his wife Katie have been hit by 'cheating' claims

Who is Mark Labbett's wife Katie and what happened with the cheating claims?

Celebrities

Holly couldn't stop laughing as Phillip tried yoga poses during the segment

This Morning fans in fits of laughter as Phillip Schofield ‘farts’ during yoga segment

This Morning

Greggs is reportedly planning on reopening a small amount of stores

Greggs to reopen some stores across the UK during lockdown

Lifestyle

The most popular baby names of the year have been revealed (stock images)

The most popular baby names of 2020 revealed - with Asher topping the list for boys

Lifestyle