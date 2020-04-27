Who is Ant Middleton’s wife? And how many children do they have together?

Is SAS: Who Dares Wins' Ant Middleton married? And how many children does he have? Find out everything...

Former soldier Ant Middleton is one of the toughest men on TV, putting a new bunch of celebrities through their paces on SAS: Who Dares Wins.

But the 39-year-old also has another side to him, as a husband and father of five children.

So, who is Ant Middleton’s wife? And what do we know about their family life?

Who is Ant Middleton's wife Emilie Middleton?

Ant is happily married to Emilie Middleton, after the pair met in Chelmsford, Essex back in 2004.

Opening up about their first encounter, Emilie previously told The Sun: “I was 24 and working at a bar in Chelmsford. It was love at first sight.

“He was so cheeky and funny, as well as good-looking and muscular, and I knew he was The One.”

The pair got married in May 2006 in Antigua, before moving in together in married quarters in Taunton.

Ant has previously praised his wife for keeping his family going when he was deployed to Afghanistan.

He said: "I was quite selfish and put my career first for a long time, but I wanted to spend more time at home.

"I used not to write home much. It’s easier just to focus on what you’re doing when you’re out there.

"I had a single-minded attitude towards what I was doing and I was quite selfish really.”

While we don’t know much Emilie, she does have a Twitter account, but last posted back in 2018.

How many children does Ant Middleton have?

Ant Middleton is a father of five children, four of which he shares with Emilie, and a son from a previous relationship.

The couple had their first daughter, Shyla, in September 2007, and son Gabriel in March 2009.

Next came daughter Priseis in September 2015, before youngest Bligh was welcomed in October 2016.

