Britain’s Got Talent’s Amanda Holden 'disappointed' by escapologist after water blunder

By Naomi Bartram

Amanda Holden was left disappointed by one of the semi finalists on Britain’s Got Talent last night.

Britain’s Got Talent was back with another tense semi final on Tuesday evening.

But while Ben Nickless and Flintz & Taylor managed to make it through to the final, things didn’t go to plan for escapologist Andrew Basso.

Andrew impressed the judges during his audition and was back with a brand new stunt called The Water Torture Cell.

He was chained by the arms and the neck and placed in a shark tank full of water before attempting to find his way out in the dark.

Unfortunately, Heart Breakfast’s Amanda Holden thought he ‘let himself down’.

"Well, there is a lot of work and this is dangerous but I have to say you left me disappointed this evening," she admitted.

"I feel that your first audition, we were on the edge of our seats, I felt that it was much more intense.

"And I think this evening because of the darkness and because of everything else, we were just sort of left wondering if there was less danger and more deceit going on in that tank."

Amanda Holden wasn't impressed with Andrew Basso. Picture: ITV

Speaking to Jamie Theakston on Wednesday morning’s Heart Breakfast, Amanda added: “It’s the finals we’ve put all these people through because we think they’re fantastic, but I think he let himself down last night.

“I thought it was quite dull, when the dye came in and turned his whole water tank black I thought , `does dye really travel that fast?’

“I’m glad he’s alive but he’s not through to the next round!”

While some viewers loved Andrew’s act, other seemed to agree with Amanda.

Andrew Basso performed in the BGT semi finals. Picture: ITV

One person said on Twitter: "Agree with Amanda, once we couldn't see, kinda made it pointless sat there twiddling my thumbs watching a clock #bgt."

"I know what Amanda means, may well be v dangerous but was boring to watch #bgt,” someone else wrote.

