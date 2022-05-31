Britain's Got Talent viewers left divided over The Witches' semi-final performance

31 May 2022, 10:31

The Witches left Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon running off stage during their performance on the first live semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Britain's Got Talent viewers have been left divided over The Witches' semi-final performance.

The mysterious act, which appears to be made up of three people, took to the stage on Monday evening in a bid to get through to the final.

While The Witches did not claim a place in the Britain's Got Talent final, they made a lasting impression on the judges and viewers at home.

The act saw one 'witch' approach the judges' panel with a mysterious box where David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell all had to pick out their 'worst fear'.

Simon Cowell looked scared of the character as he mad his way down to the judging panel
Simon Cowell looked scared of the character as he mad his way down to the judging panel. Picture: ITV

After Amanda pulled out the paper which read 'rodents', a rat was revealed to be hiding in the box on the table.

While some people thought the act was creepy and terrifying to watch, others weren't blown away.

Commenting on Twitter following the performance, one person posted: "Now this is what I'm talking about, scary funny and brilliant....you know who I'm voting for."

The Witch had all the Britain's Got Talent judges pick a 'worst fear' from a bag
The Witch had all the Britain's Got Talent judges pick a 'worst fear' from a bag. Picture: ITV

Others found the prosthetics and generally eeriness of the act very effective, commenting: "Well I’m not sleeping after seeing him", and: "I can't handle #thewitches it's too scary".

Others, however, were quick to ask what 'talent' the act were showing, labelling it "boring".

One person commented: "Not exactly blown away tonight!" while another wrote: "The Witches act was so boring. I was more concerned for the rats safety than anything else! Yawn."

Amanda Holden looked petrified as she felt a rat in the bxo
Amanda Holden looked petrified as she felt a rat in the bxo. Picture: ITV

While the act may not have made it through to the final, Britain's Got Talent viewers are convinced they will be in chosen as one of the wild card acts.

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Gogglebox's Georgia Bell has celebrated her baby shower

Gogglebox's Georgia Bell celebrates baby shower with co-star

Gogglebox

The Baggs family have quit Gogglebox

Baggs family quit Gogglebox as they 'couldn't commit' to another series
Duncan Preston played Douglas Potts in Emmerdale

What happened to Douglas Potts in Emmerdale and who played him?
Tasha is one of the Love Island season eight contestants

Who is Love Island's Tasha Ghouri? Age, job and Instagram revealed
Your need-to-know on Love Island star Indiyah

Who is Love Island's Indiyah Polack? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Trending on Heart

A woman has asked for advice about giving her friends lifts

Mum fed up with 'cheeky' friends who keep asking her for lifts

Lifestyle

Love Island stars Camilla and Jamie have welcomed their second baby

Love Island stars Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt welcome second baby

Celebrities

People are selling their old IKEA chairs for £15,000

People are selling their old IKEA chairs for £15,000

Lifestyle

Stacey has opened up about her financial struggles

Stacey Solomon shares financial struggles she faced after becoming a mum at 17

Celebrities

The Love Island couples still together in 2022

Which Love Island couples are still together?

The first Love Island contestant has been revealed

Love Island contestants 2022: See the full line up including Paige Thorne and Gemma Owen
You could get a 6p pint today

You can get a free pint at pubs today with secret Jubilee codeword - see the full list

Lifestyle

Love Island bosses have signed up the first ever deaf contestant

Love Island 2022 'signs up first ever deaf contestant'

Jenny has revealed she won't be returning to Gogglebox this series

Gogglebox's Jenny Newby gives health update following hospital stay

Gogglebox

Emmerdale's Mark Charnock said a sad farewell to Duncan Wood

Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle actor devastated as he says emotional goodbye to co-star
Tammy Girl is back!

Iconic 00s brand Tammy Girl has made a comeback

Lifestyle

Paul has won Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2022

Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2022: Paul Clymer wins £1,000,000!

Only On Heart

Here's what to get your dad for Father's Day

What to buy your dad this Father's Day 2022: Gift and present ideas this year

Lifestyle

Millennials love their pets more than their siblings

Millennials love their pets more than their siblings, new study claims

Lifestyle

Everything we know about Marcus Rashford's fiancée

Who is Marcus Rashford's fiancee Lucia Loi?

Celebrities