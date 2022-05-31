Britain's Got Talent viewers left divided over The Witches' semi-final performance

The Witches left Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon running off stage during their performance on the first live semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Britain's Got Talent viewers have been left divided over The Witches' semi-final performance.

The mysterious act, which appears to be made up of three people, took to the stage on Monday evening in a bid to get through to the final.

While The Witches did not claim a place in the Britain's Got Talent final, they made a lasting impression on the judges and viewers at home.

The act saw one 'witch' approach the judges' panel with a mysterious box where David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell all had to pick out their 'worst fear'.

Simon Cowell looked scared of the character as he mad his way down to the judging panel. Picture: ITV

After Amanda pulled out the paper which read 'rodents', a rat was revealed to be hiding in the box on the table.

While some people thought the act was creepy and terrifying to watch, others weren't blown away.

Commenting on Twitter following the performance, one person posted: "Now this is what I'm talking about, scary funny and brilliant....you know who I'm voting for."

The Witch had all the Britain's Got Talent judges pick a 'worst fear' from a bag. Picture: ITV

Others found the prosthetics and generally eeriness of the act very effective, commenting: "Well I’m not sleeping after seeing him", and: "I can't handle #thewitches it's too scary".

Others, however, were quick to ask what 'talent' the act were showing, labelling it "boring".

One person commented: "Not exactly blown away tonight!" while another wrote: "The Witches act was so boring. I was more concerned for the rats safety than anything else! Yawn."

Amanda Holden looked petrified as she felt a rat in the bxo. Picture: ITV

While the act may not have made it through to the final, Britain's Got Talent viewers are convinced they will be in chosen as one of the wild card acts.

Read more: