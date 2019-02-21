Viewers claim BRITs are 'FIXED' after advert 'revealed 1975 win an HOUR before the show'

The 1975 scooped up two awards at the BRITs last night. Picture: Getty

A fan claimed to have spotted the advert on UKTV Play before the ceremony had started

A BRITs fan has branded the awards a 'fix' after claiming to have spotted an advert revealing that the 1975 won Best British Group and British Album Of The Year an hour before the ceremony started.

The 1975 on the BRITs red carpet last night. Picture: Getty

Twitter user Kieran Thompson tweeted: "An advert on UKTV Play just said The 1975 won Best British Group and British Album of the Year at this year’s BRIT Awards... which aren’t for a few hours?

"That’s either a massive marketing c*ck-up or management for The 1975 somehow knew already... anyway #BRITs fans, spoiler alert, The 1975 win things.

An advert on UKTV Play just said The 1975 won Best British Group and British Album of the Year at this year’s BRIT Awards... which aren’t for a few hours? — Kieren Thomson (@Kierenisboring) February 20, 2019

"Also if The 1975 give a ‘oh wow what a shock we weren’t expecting this’ speech then someone tell them to catch up on Dave Gorman’s Modern Life is Goodish on UKTV Play and they’d have known hours before."

Ih the clip that he posted on the social media site, a voiceover can be heard saying: "This is the Brit Award-winning The 1975, with their brilliant No1 album."

The advert seemed to claim that the group won "BRIT winners: Best British Group" and "British Album Of The Year" - awards that they did end up winning last night.

And viewers were quick to express their fury at his claim.

One wrote: "The fact that there’s an advert showing that the 1975 won the award for best album before the winners were even announced shows that this award show is a f***ing fix."

And another added: "Well the brits are an absolute f***ing fix."

Heart had contacted a BRITs spokesperson for comment.

Elsewhere at the BRITs, Little Mix were accused of 'miming' their raunchy performance of Woman Like Me, with one viewer branding it 'the worst attempt' at miming they had ever seen.

