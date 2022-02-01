Carol McGiffin forced to deny feud with Lorraine Kelly after deleted tweet

Carol McGiffin has denied a feud with Lorraine. Picture: ITV

By Heart reporter

Loose Women’s Carol McGiffin has denied a spat with fellow ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly.

Carol McGiffin has been forced to deny she is feuding with Lorraine Kelly after a mix up online.

The 61-year-old appeared to hit out at a string of TV personalities on the social media site, branding them ‘revolting human beings’.

According to The Mirror, Carol responded to a Tweet which featured Lorraine, as well as other TV stars such as Piers Morgan, Karren Brady and Dr Hillary Jones.

Carol McGiffin has been forced to defend herself. Picture: ITV

The original post had the caption: “Profiting from other people’s misfortune. Msm [mainstream media] mercenaries.”

Retweeting the message, Carol is said to have added the comment: “I’d go further than that. They are revolting human beings and that’s being generous.”

After fans defended Lorraine, Carol quickly deleted her message and confirmed she had responded to it in error.

Speaking to The Mirror, she said: “Unfortunately I retweeted it without looking at the whole picture.

"I didn’t see the bottom row and I deleted it as soon as I saw lovely Lorraine who has no place in that rogues gallery.”

Lorraine is yet to speak out on the mix up. Heart.co.uk has contacted ITV and Carol and Lorraine's representatives for a comment.

This comes after the Loose Women stars recently had to deny they had all fallen out with pal Coleen Nolan.

After an article was printed that stated the women ‘couldn’t stand to be in the same room’, Coleen released a statement calling it ‘untrue’ and ‘tripe’.

Mel Sykes also denied an ongoing feud, writing on Twitter: “I personally have no bad relationships with any Loose Women past or present.

"I moved on & resolved this issue with Nadia a long time ago so that’s no longer relevant.”

Janet Street-Porter added: “I love working with Coleen Nolan and we’ve never had a single disagreement- sorry if that’s not ‘news’”.