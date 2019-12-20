Carol Vorderman returns to TV following illness that left her 'struggling to breathe'
20 December 2019, 14:49
The former Countdown presenter appeared on GMB today following a short spell of bronchitis.
Carol Vorderman looked back to her happy and healthy self on Good Morning Britain today, following a spell of ill-health after being diagnosed with bronchitis.
The presenter, 58, joined Ben Shepard and Ranvir Singh on the show to talk about a special TV show honouring 20 years of the Pride Of Britain Awards, which airs this weekend.
She also opened up about the word 'geek' following a debate about whether use of the word should be a hate crime.
Carol said: "It's a badge of honour, my daughter Katie is a research scientist in nanotechnology at Cambridge, I call her up and see 'hello geek/nerd child.
"My age group people might have taken the mick out of you for it, but nowadays geeks rule the world so it's very much a badge of honour. I still buy my children these funny science things with maths symbols."
Carol posted a series of pictures with Ben and Ranvir, writing alongside them: “Thank u @GMB for chatting about our @PrideOfBritain special SUNDAY @ITV at 5pm. It's such a lovely show please watch.
"Lots of selfies with @benshephard @ranvir01 @Lauratobin1 and the one and only Dame @RichardAArnold. Love u gang.”
