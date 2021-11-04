Cars fans notice rude scene they completely missed as a child

This Cars scene has shocked fans of the Disney film. Picture: Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

Cars fans are only just noticing the rude meaning behind the fan girl scene in the Disney classic.

We can hardly believe it’s been 15 years since Disney Pixar's Cars was released.

But while we always thought of it as a wholesome family show, fans recently noticed something very rude about one scene.

In case you’ve never seen it, the 2006 animated film tells the story of race car Lightening McQueen after he comes across the rundown town of Radiator Springs on his way to a big race.

Cars was released in 2006. Picture: Alamy

After he damages their new road, he is forced to stick around and repair it watched by the Sheriff or Mater.

He does finally make it to the track to compete for the Piston Cup, where McQueen is approached by two fangirls Mia and Tia.

After introducing themselves, the cars then flash their lights, with viewers now realising it could be the same as two women lifting their tops and flashing.

After the scene was shared on YouTube, one person said: "Now I know why my dad laughed so hard at this scene when I was a kid."

Another wrote: "McQueen's reaction just totally gave it away!!!! LMAO."

Cars has a very rude scene. Picture: Disney

While a third said: "I finally realised what they were doing after all these years,” and a fourth added: "Watching this scene a few times I realised what they were meant to be doing…

"Childhood ruined..."

A fifth wrote: “"This joke always went straight over my head as a kid, now that I understand it."

The Pixar animation starred Owen Wilson as McQueen, as well as the late Paul Newman as McQueen's mentor, Doc Hudson, and Bonnie Hunt as Sally Carrera.

Cars 2 came out in 2011, while Cars 3 arrived in 2017. There were also two Planes spin off films in 2013 and 2014.

Earning over $1.7 billion, Cars - including its Planes spin offs - is the tenth-highest grossing animated franchise.