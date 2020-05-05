Who is in the cast of The A Word series three alongside Coronation Street’s Julie Hesmondhalgh?

Who is in the cast of The A Word? And what do we know about Julie Hesmondhalgh?

The A Word is finally back on our screens with a brand new series which follows the life of the Hughes family.

The third season sees Paul and Alison trying to navigate bringing up their autistic son Joe now that he is that bit older.

But who is in the cast of The A Word? Here’s what you need to know...

Who is in the cast of The A Word series 3?

Many of the original cast will be returning to our screens for the third series.

Max Vento as Joe

Max Vento as Joe in The A Word. Picture: BBC

Talented young actor Max Vento is returning as Joe. Max is from West Yorkshire and the biography on his agent’s website reads: "I am a typical little boy who loves drama and acting. I have appeared in Annie and I have also appeared in a commercial for Better Bathrooms last year."

Read More: Heavily pregnant Sheridan Smith praised for emotional performance in Isolation Stories

Lee Ingleby as Paul

Lee Ingleby as Paul on The A Word. Picture: BBC

Lee is a 44-year-old actor who is best known for his roles as Detective Sergeant John Bacchus in the BBC drama Inspector George Gently and as Stan Shunpike in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Morven Christie as Alison

Morven Christie as Alison on The A Word. Picture: BBC

Morven Christie is a 38-year-old Scottish actress.

She has previously played Amanda Hopkins in the ITV drama Grantchester and DS Lisa Armstrong in ITV’s crime drama series The Bay.

Christopher Eccleston as Maurice

Christopher Eccleston as Maurice. Picture: BBC

Christopher, 56, has had a long career in TV and film. He has had a variety of roles including Jude (1996), Elizabeth (1998), eXistenZ (1999), Gone in 60 Seconds (2000), The Others (2001), 24 Hour Party People (2002) and 28 Days Later (2002).

He is also well known for becoming the ninth incarnation of the Doctor in Doctor Who back in 2005.

Read More: Why isn't Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain and does he have coronavirus?

Julie Hesmondhalgh as Heather

Julie Hesmondhalgh has joined The A Word as Heather. Picture: BBC

Julie Claire Hesmondhalgh has also joined the cast. The 50-year-old is best known for her role as Hayley Cropper in Coronation Street which she played between 1998 and 2014.

Her other regular television roles include Cucumber (2015), Happy Valley (2016), and Broadchurch (2017).

Pooky Quesnel as Louise

Pooky Quesnel as Louise on The A Word. Picture: BBC

54-year-old Pooky Quesnel is an actress from Lancashire.

In 2007, she starred as Rachel Branning in EastEnders, taking over the character from Sukie Smith.

She has also previously appeared as Maureen in BBC One's second series of Five Days and in 2015 she was Vaughn Fitzgerald's estranged wife in BBC's Waterloo Road.

Who else is in the cast of The A Word?

Joining the cast in series three are Sarah Gordy as Katie, and David Gyasi as Ben.

Molly Wright is also returning as Rebecca and Leon Harrop is playing Ralph, while Greg McHugh is back as Eddie.