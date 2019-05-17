Courtney Cox shares unseen Friends throwback photo taken before the show aired

Courteney Cox gave fans a glimpse of an unseen moment. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Courteney Cox has treated her fans to a piece of Friends history with this never-before-seen throwback photo on Instagram.

It’s hard to believe it’s been more than two decades since Friends first hit our telly screens back in 1994.

Almost 25 years later and the US sitcom is now one of the best loved TV programmes, and even became the UK's most popular subscription streaming show back in 2018.

And now actress Courteney Cox - who played Monica in the sitcom - has treated her fans to a never-before-seen photo from before the show became famous.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Courteney shared the heartwarming cast photo, which sees her smiling alongside Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry on a private jet.

"The one where the six of us went to Vegas and no one knew we were F.R.I.E.N.D.S yet #tbt #beforeitaired #lovetheseguys," 54-year-old Courteney captioned the throwback snap.

The actress’ excited followers couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: “Could this BE any better?? “

“Ahh... This makes me soo happy❤️...... And also VEGAS!!!,” wrote another, while plenty more called for a reunion.

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon - who played Rachel’s sister Jill - wrote: “This is TOO good!”

Lisa Kudrow (aka Phoebe) replied: “Look at that! Thanks again Jimmy Burrows. Love you Courteney”, referencing the show’s director.

The Friends cast were taken to Vegas before the first show aired. Picture: Getty

The snap was taken during a trip to Vegas after the Friends pilot was filmed, but before it aired.

Director, James Burrows, decided to take the cast on a holiday so they could get to know each other better.

Speaking about the Vegas trip recently, James recalled: "We ate at Caesar’s Palace in Spago. I had me and six of them and I said - I don’t know why I said this - I said, 'This is your last shot at anonymity. Once the show comes on the air, you guys will never be able to go anywhere without being hounded,'"

He then added: "I knew the show had a chance to really take off."

Following the private jet ride and fancy dinner at Caesar's Palace, James then sent the gang into the casinos.

He continued: “So I did that and then I said, ‘Do you want to gamble?’ and they said, ‘Yes.’ I said, ‘Okay, go ahead.’ And all six of them didn‘t have any money so they each wrote me cheques for $200 and I cashed them. And that was it.”

Low and behold, after the pilot aired it was a huge success which means James was right, the cast definitely don‘t have a shot at anonymity anymore.