Dad wins £60k on The Wheel with record-breaking performance

14 November 2022, 12:53

Alan won £60,000 on The Wheel
Alan won £60,000 on The Wheel. Picture: BBC/Twitter

One contestant went down in history this weekend when he completed The Wheel entirely on his own.

A dad-of-three took home £60,000 on The Wheel over the weekend in a record breaking show.

Hosted by Michael McIntyre, the series sees three contestants compete for the to win a huge cash prize with the help of celebrity guests.

And on Saturday night's dramatic show, IT manager Alan, from Edinburgh, became the first ever contestant to answer all seven subject categories correctly by himself.

After being spun into gameplay, Alan correctly answered questions on the weather, Girl Groups, the TV show Neighbours and Wimbledon.

Alan taking part in The Wheel on Saturday
Alan taking part in The Wheel on Saturday. Picture: BBC

The other two contestants didn’t get a look in as Alan made it all the way to the final round with an impressive £30k in his jackpot.

He then chose to double his money with the help of cook Rustie Lee and got the question right to win a £60,000 jackpot.

Congratulating him on his huge win, Michael said: "No one has ever done it.

“You came up and said you’d buy a coffin and we all said this guy isn’t going to last long, literally.

“But you’ve stayed here to the end, you’ve cleared the whole wheel and you’ve won £60,000. An incredible winner.”

Alan winning £60k on The Wheel
Alan winning £60k on The Wheel. Picture: BBC

Alan was shocked by the life-changing win and said he wanted to pay for a new kitchen, but now he can afford a brand new home with wife Ruth when his three children Jamie, Ross and Emma move out.

He added: “I genuinely can’t believe it. Is this real?”.

Viewers at home were so happy for Alan, with one writing: “You earned every penny of that jackpot Alan! Well done #TheWheel”.

“That was the best game ever seen on #TheWheel! Well done Alan!,” someone else said.

A third wrote: “LET’S GO ALAN!!!! WELL DESERVED £60k #TheWheel.”

While a fourth added: “Alan wins £60k and makes history by being the first contestant ever to clear the whole Wheel! #TheWheel.”

And a fifth agreed: “Watching #TheWheel and really happy for Alan. What a fantastic contestant.”

