Dancing on Ice coach Karen Barber explains how she handles Gemma Collins' diva behaviour

Gemma Collins has made headlines for her backstage behaviour on Dancing on Ice. Picture: Getty

Self-proclaimed diva Gemma, 38, was booted off the ice rink during rehearsals last week after disrupting Saara Aalto and pro partner Hamish Gamam.

Dancing on Ice coach Karen Barber has opened up on working with Gemma Collins and explained the persistent rumours of The GC's diva behaviour.

Her stint on the ice skating show has so far seen Gemma accused of arriving late for rehearsals and making diva demands on producers and last week she was kicked off the rink for disrupting her competitors.

Speaking about big personalities like Brian McFadden and Gemma Collins, ice skating expert Karen insists the stars are on their best behaviour when she's calling the shots.

Karen explained: "Brian is not a joker with me. Gemma is respectful, works hard and does what I ask of her. When she steps off the ice it's none of my business."

Karen, 57, told The Mirror: "I'm strict. We don't have time to mess about.

The mum-of-two added: "I don't take any nonsense... There's no point going against what I say because you don't know better."

Read more: Gemma Collins' superfan gets tattoo of her crying face

Karen Barber has opened up on working with Gemma Collins. Picture: Getty

Gemma Collins apologised to Saira Khan after she was booted off Dancing On Ice... and she survived for another week.

Speaking on Monday's Heart London Breakfast, the Towie star's professional partner revealed that she felt so bad for staying in the competition after her lacklustre performance that she sought out the Loose Women star to say sorry.

Matt said: "After the show Gemma went up to Saira and said ‘I’m sorry it should have been me this week’.

"She really did feel bad as she knew that Saira gave an incredible performance.

"But up against Ryan Sidebottom, he just smashed that. So unfortunately for Saira she got voted out last night."