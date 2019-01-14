Matt Evers: 'Kim Kardashian could be at Dancing On Ice final'

By Emma Gritt

The American pro-skater told Heart that he wants Jonathan Cheban to bring his BFF to watch Gemma Collins compete on the ITV show.

Matt Evers thinks Kim Kardashian could attend the Dancing On Ice final.

The American skater told Heart that he thinks his partner Gemma Collins' pal Jonathan Cheban will be back to cheer her on if she makes it to the final - and he hopes he'll bring a very famous plus one.

He said: "I think he will definitely come for the final, and I’m hoping he’ll bring Kim K, too."

Jonathan was a surprise supporter of Towie star Gemma, 37, when she made her debut on the ITV show last week.

Matt Evers is partnered with Gemma Collins. Picture: Getty

Sitting in the audience with her on-off boyfriend James Argent, he said: "There was no way I was going to miss this."

However, there was no A-list style after party once the skates were off.

Matt explained: "Our schedules are so tight, even after the show on a Sunday night you are worrying about that Monday as you’ve got a choreography session.

"I said hi to Jonathan, but there was no wild party.

"Gemma had a glass of champagne, and I had a Corona."

Last night Gemma took part in a group skate wearing a full-length sequinned gown, with her hair teased in to a giant bouffant.

There had been reports that she angered the other skaters in the group by arriving late for rehearsals, with footage from the practice rink showing her shrugging off keeping the group waiting by saying: "I'm the GC!"

However, Matt leapt to her defence, saying that she is "totally committed" to the competition, and was only late as her car was stuck in traffic.

Matt added that he had struck up quite a friendship with Gemma, and had even been given the diamanté red carpet experience in Brentwood.

He laughed: "I had never been to Essex before, and a couple if weeks in to our training Gemma had me over for dinner.

"On the way we drove down Brentwood High Street, and we stopped at the Sugar Hut, I saw her shop. It was super fun for me."