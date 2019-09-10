What is the Downton Abbey movie release date, who's in the cast and is there a trailer?

10 September 2019, 14:28 | Updated: 10 September 2019, 14:30

The Downton Abbey film is finally being released but when is it out? Who are the cast? And where can you watch the trailer?

Downton Abbey's favourite characters are reuniting to make a movie version of the hit period drama four years after the iconic ITV series came to an end.

The story followed the lives of the the Crawley family and the servants who work for them in an Edwardian English country home.

During the course of six series, it became the most nominated non-American TV show in the history of the Emmy Awards, before the last TV episode aired on Christmas Day, 2015.

And ahead of the much-anticipated film sequel, all the stars flocked to London's Leicester Square on Monday (September 9) for the world premiere.

So with the release date fast approaching, here’s everything you need to know...

Stars of Downton Abbey celebrated the new film on Monday
Stars of Downton Abbey celebrated the new film on Monday. Picture: PA Images

Read More: Where is Downton Abbey shot? Filming locations including Highclere Castle revealed

When is the Downton Abbey film released in cinemas?

Fans won’t have to wait much longer until they get to see Downton on the big screen because it will be released in UK cinemas on 13th September 2019.

Across the pond, they’ll have to wait another week to see it, with plans to release in US cinemas on 20th September.

This will be over a year after the official Downton Twitter revealed the news it would be transformed into a film.

Read More: Holly and Phil to present This Morning live from Highclere Castle next week, ahead of Downton Abbey release

They said in July 2018: “We’re thrilled to announce that Downton Abbey is coming to the big screen. Film production begins this summer.”

Who’s in the cast?

Luckily, all the main characters from the ITV series will be returning for the film.

This includes Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary, Hugh Bonneville as the Earl of Downton, Joanne Froggatt as Anna Bates and Dame Maggie Smith as Dowager Countess.

Rob James-Collier will be back as Thomas Barrow, while Brendan Coyle (Mr Bates), Phyllis Logan (Mrs Hughes), Sophie McShera (Daisy Mason), Matthew Goode (Henry Talbot), Penelope Wilton (Lady Isobel) and Jim Carter (Mr Carson) will also return.

Meanwhile, Laura Carmichael is set return as Lady Edith, Lesley Nicol as Mrs Patmore, Allen Leech as Tom Branson, and Elizabeth McGovern as Lady Cora.

Interestingly, Jim’s real-life wife, Imelda Staunton, has also joined the cast as Lady Bagshaw.

Killing Eve’s David Haig has also been cast as the royal butler.

View this post on Instagram

Is Lord Grantham ready for a royal visit? #DowntonAbbeyFilm

A post shared by Downton Abbey (@downtonabbey_official) on

Is there a trailer?

A first look of the film was released at the end of last year, but a full-length trailer wasn’t released until Tuesday 21st May.

There are also lots of first-look photos which have been shared on Downton Abbey’s social media accounts.

What happens in the Downton Abbey movie?

The final episode of Downton Abbey saw Edith get married to Bertie and Mary reveal that she was pregnant with her second child.

Henry and Tom also decided they were going to go into business together selling cars, while Carson resigned as a butler because of his illness.

And thanks to Matthew Goode’s interview on This Morning last year, we now know the movie will jump forward a few months.

He teased: “It picks up not too long after the series ended. So, time-wise, I think we're eight or nine months after.

"The only problem is all the actors are now three years older - it was a pretty heavy eight months!"

From the trailer, we also know the episode will focus around a royal visit.

