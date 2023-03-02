Beloved EastEnders dog Bronson will die in weeks without treatment

2 March 2023, 08:19 | Updated: 2 March 2023, 08:38

Cyprus starred in EastEnders as Bronson
Cyprus starred in EastEnders as Bronson. Picture: BBC
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Bullmastiff Staffordshire Terrier Cyrus was known to millions of EastEnders fans as Bronson.

The family of a dog who appeared in EastEnders have asked for help to keep their pet alive.

Fans of the soap might recognise the Bullmastiff Staffordshire Terrier cross as Bronson, who belonged to the Taylors back in 2017.

He appeared alongside the family in dozens of episodes, but was sadly put down on screen two years ago.

At the time, the vets told mum Karen and stepsister Bailey that the dog was struggling to breathe due to his age.

Bronson was The Taylor's beloved dog on EastEnders
Bronson was The Taylor's beloved dog on EastEnders. Picture: BBC

But the pooch - who’s real name is Cyprus - is now in need of a life saving operation and will die within weeks if he doesn't receive treatment.

His owner Caroline has launched an online fundraiser in the hopes of raising £20,000 which will keep him alive after a brain tumour was discovered.

Speaking to The Sun, Caroline has said she’s against the clock trying to save the dog.

"The thought of losing him is heartbreaking,” she said.

“It’s utterly gut-wrenching. He has been suffering seizures but I was told they were nothing to worry about. I asked for a second opinion and we have been given this shocking diagnosis."

Bronson was put down on EastEnders
Bronson was put down on EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Unfortunately, Caroline has run out of money for the treatment after already paying out for tests.

Calling on all EastEnders fans to help her out, Caroline’s GoFundme page has already built up funds of more than £10,000.

She wrote: “Cy has touched many hearts in his life playing bullseye on stage in Oliver then taking himself to the big screen becoming Bronson in Eastenders making us all so very proud.

“He however sadly suffered a seizure last June followed by more this month prompting me to have tests done including a brain mri which has heartbreakingly revealed a tumour.

“A number of options have been discussed but seems the gold standard radiotherapy to help shrink the tumour would be in Edinburgh much more high tec equipment being more precise and less time and stress on my boy.”

Cyprus' owner Caroline has set up a GoFundMe page
Cyprus' owner Caroline has set up a GoFundMe page. Picture: GoFundMe

Caroline added: “I hate asking for help never have before but have exhausted all my funds on tests so far I’m not prepared to just give up on him he’s my world any help any share would mean so so much ❤️”

Fans have been quick to share their support, with one person commenting: “Hope you raise all the money you need & hope Cyrus pulls through!”

Someone else said: “I remember seeing Cyprus as Bronson in EastEnders and being upset when he died. Hope that the treatment is successful for your boy.”

A third added: “Hope you get the amount that's needed for Cyrus I'm praying for him to get his operation Good Luck Cyrus and Caroline I will follow his story I will certainly donate again.”

