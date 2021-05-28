Eight of the best quotes from Friday Night Dinner

28 May 2021, 18:29

Friday Night Dinner is airing a 10 year anniversary documentary
Friday Night Dinner is airing a 10 year anniversary documentary. Picture: Channel 4

Here's a look back at the best moments from Friday Night Dinner over the past 10 years.

Friday Night Dinner is back for one last time, with Channel 4 confirming that 10 Years And a Lovely Bit of Squirrel is airing on May 28.

The series will look back on some of the show’s funniest episodes, as well as featuring unseen material and interviews.

Sadly, writer Robert Popper recently revealed the sixth season was the last, after the tragic death of Martin Goodman actor Paul Ritter.

Paul passed away at the age of 54-years-old in April after suffering from a brain tumour.

Friday Night Dinner is back for a reunion special
Friday Night Dinner is back for a reunion special. Picture: Channel 4

So, here’s a look back at the best moments from the show…

The best Friday Night Dinner quotes:

“Hello Bambinos”

Obviously, this greeting has become iconic, with Martin saying it every time Adam (Simon Bird) and Jonny (Tom Rosenthal) turn up on a Friday night.

“I dreamt I was in a bath of milk with Lady Di”

Back in series two, Jackie (Tamsin Greig) was angry at Martin for ‘dream cheating’ with Princess Diana.

Martin greets his children with 'Hello Bambinos' on Friday Night Dinner
Martin greets his children with 'Hello Bambinos' on Friday Night Dinner. Picture: Channel 4

“Hello Jackie! You look nice”

Jim (Mark Heap) has a bank of hilarious one liners from the show, but one of our favourites is his greeting every time he sees neighbour Jackie.

“This is a lovely bit of squirrel”

We couldn’t have a list of the best quotes without including this one.

Whenever Martin digs into dinner, he jokes ‘this is a lovely bit of squirrel’ and the whole family laughs.

‘Crimble crumble’ is another inside joke the Goodmans have.

Martin's Friday Night Dinner catchphrases are iconic
Martin's Friday Night Dinner catchphrases are iconic. Picture: Channel 4

“The candles, they suddenly angered me!”

Back to season two again and Adam and Jonny noticed their parents had a mouse in the house.

When he failed to catch the little creature, Martin suddenly got angry and started hitting the candles.

"Did you know there are places on the internet now where you can go to find girls?"

Back to Martin again, and he spent all six seasons trying to set his sons up with ‘females’.

via GIPHY

During the first season all the way back in 2011, he said to Adam: "Did you know there are places on the internet now where you can go to find girls?"

To which he responded: "Yes Dad. I know. Girls on on the internet. Yes."

"Well how did you know??,” asked Martin, before Adam replied: "Because I live in the world."

“Shalom!”

Eccentric neighbour Jim greeted the family with 'Shalom' in the first series, which is Hebrewish for ‘peace, harmony and wholeness’.

“Could you cook this little bit of fish for me?”

In series four, Jim turned up at the Goodmans’ house with a giant fish in his had. Hence the catchphrase…

