Disney FIRST LOOK as Emma Stone transforms into evil Cruella De Vil for live-action movie

First look as Emma Stone transforms into wicked Cruella De Vil for Disney’s Cruella. Picture: Getty / Disney / Instagram

Fans get a sneak peek of the Hollywood star in full costume as she films scenes for the live-action prequel to 101 Dalmatians

Disney has given fans a sneak peek at Emma Stone as wicked Cruella De Vil in scenes for the upcoming live-action adaptation of Cruella.

The Hollywood studio shared the first look on Instagram last night, which showed the US starlet, 30, dressed in full costume as the film's famous villainess.

Donning the character's iconic black and white hairstyle, the snap showed Emma dressed in black leather complete with silver chains and a full face of harsh make-up as she held back three barking dogs and leered into the camera.

The never-seen-before snap also revealed a bonus first look at her baddie associates Jasper and Horace.

Walt Disney Studio delighted in giving its followers a glimpse of what is to come, captioning the photo: "Here’s your first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Disney’s Cruella. The film, also starring Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry, comes to theaters May 28, 2021. #D23Expo."

Emma Stone has been cast to play famous movie villainess, Cruella De Vil, in the upcoming flick. Picture: Getty

And if you're as excited as we are to catch the live-action prequel to 101 Dalmatians, bookmark 28th May 2021.

It's a while away yet but scenes are already being shot by the American powerhouse and we can't wait to see how the La La Land actress interprets the bad-to-the-bone criminal.

The Oscar-winning star has been attached to this flick for three years now so we're hoping for a mind-blowing re-make.

Also starring in the adaptation is Love Actually's Dame Emma Thompson, I, Tonya's Paul Walter Hauser, and Game Of Thrones' Joel Fry.

Cruella, which is said to be set in the 1980s, has previously been described as having a "punk vibe" and is expected to have a matching soundtrack to boot.

But with no more details released as of yet, we'll have to wait and see what Disney decide to tease us with next!

Disney's Cruella is expected to hit screens on May 28th, 2021.