Finding Alice cast: Who is Minnie actress Gemma Jones and what else has she been in?

Gemma Jones plays Minnie in Finding Alice. Picture: ITV/PA Images

How old is Gemma Jones and was she in Bridget Jones?

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably already hooked on ITV’s Finding Alice.

The six-part series follows the character Alice and her 'honest journey of grief' after her husband Harry’s sudden death.

Actress Gemma Jones is joining the all-star cast playing the role of Harry’s mum, alongside the likes of Keeley Hawes, Nigel Havers and Joanna Lumle.

How old is Gemma Jones?

Jennifer Gemma Jones was born 4 December 1942 which makes her 78-years-old.

Gemma Jones has a long list of credits to her acting career. Picture: PA Images

Gemma was born in Marylebone and attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art,where she won the Gold Medal.

The actress started her career on stage and appeared at Nottingham Playhouse in 1965, as Anya, in The Cherry Orchard.

What else is Gemma Jones in?

Gemma has a long list of credits to her name, including in the BBC serial Kenilworth (1967) as Queen Elizabeth I, and in BBC 2's 1970 dramatisation of The Spoils of Poynton.

Read More: Will there be another series of Finding Alice?

She also played the role of Portia in the BBC Television Shakespeare production of The Merchant of Venice, opposite Warren Mitchell's Shylock.

Other huge roles include Sense and Sensibility, Jane Eyre, Wilde and The Winslow Boy.

Bridget Jones's Diary fans will also recognise Gemma as Bridget’s mum, while she also played Poppy Pomfrey in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, the Half-Blood Prince and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2.

From 2007 to 2008, she played Connie James in the BBC1 drama Spooks and also won the 2015 BAFTA TV Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 2014 BBC television film Marvellous.

She has also starred in Gentleman Jack, Cold Feet and Doc Martin.

According to ITV, the drama 'focuses upon Alice’s honest, raw, blackly comic journey of grief, love and life after the death of her husband Harry'.

Gemma Jones plays Harry's mum Minnie in Finding Alice. Picture: ITV

In a twist, Harry’s death reveals a string of secrets, criminality and debt that Alice must now face.

When the show was announced, writer Simon Nye said: “I am relishing tackling a big, emotional, contemporary subject. And who better to do it with than the amazing Keeley and legendary director/writer Roger Goldby, having survived working with them on The Durrells.”

ITV’s head of drama Polly Hill added: “This is a brilliant script – emotionally truthful and darkly funny. It’s about family and grief and introduces us to the wonderfully original character of Alice.”

Now Read: Cast of Finding Alice: Who stars in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?